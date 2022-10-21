Your curated list of wagers for Week 7 of the NFL season, from moneylines and player props to overlooked underdogs.

That was a tough go last week. Even the one victory (Colts -2.5) was a generous one, but at the same, the two losses (Ravens blowing it at the Giants; Bills-Chiefs Over) were of the cruel variety and could’ve easily gone the other way. We must move on.

Let’s look toward Week 7 of the NFL with the best value bets.

NFL Week 7 Best Bets Overview 2022

Best Teaser Bet (3 games, 10 points) of Week 7

A lot of teasers last week featured Tom Brady and/or Lamar Jackson simply needing to win on the road against decidedly weaker opponents. Neither secured the ‘W’ and we were a victim of that, too, with the latter falling to the G-Men.

So, let’s try it again in even easier situations — now, seeking a win from both QBs that rarely lose consecutive bouts.

Brady is 13-3 in games following a loss in which he was a favorite by a touchdown or more. The matchup is certainly a juicy one, as his Bucs will be taking on what has to unquestionably be the biggest mess in the NFL right now. The Panthers are spiraling out of control, even offering franchise talent for bargain-bin prices. And “best” of all (at least when it comes to betting against them), they have P.J. Walker riding the quarterback saddle.

Walker looked dreadful in his first start of the year last Sunday. And that was before exiting early with an injury. Now, he’s taking on one of the better defensive units that will no doubt be angry after that Week 6 upset. Tampa should roll and we’ll hope it’s by more than a mere field goal.

Meanwhile, at around the same kickoff time, Baltimore faces an opponent that is far lighter than a week ago. That said, it’s also not a pushover. Despite entering with a 2-4 record, the Browns have played respectably given the circumstances they opted into and can provide a tough division matchup.

If his past is any indication, Jackson relishes a match-up against his rival Cleveland. In seven career starts taking on this opponent, Jackson owns his best passer rating (97.5) against any of his AFC North foes. He’s registered 71.6 yards on the ground in these games as well. If not for one of those meetings seeing the 2020 MVP leave early, that rushing average would be a lot higher. He’s also led the Ravens to 29.3 points on average.

Since the Bucs spread exceeds the double-digits, we’ll want to add a third contest, and as a result, we’ll look to this week’s Sunday night affair when Pittsburgh and Miami collide in South Beach. “Collide” might be a good word to describe this subpar clash.

Both these teams were recently dinged by concussions to their respective starting quarterbacks. Each one will be returning, but it remains to be seen if they’re close to 100 percent. The Dolphins’ offense looked sharp when Tua Tagovailoa was at full health, but even if that’s the case here, what could the Steelers possibly offer behind Kenny Pickett for an over in the mid-50s? Not much, and that figures to be the key to keeping this one from getting out of hand.

NFL Best Bets Record for the 2022 Season

Over/Unders : “2-4”

: “2-4” Spreads : “3-3”

: “3-3” Teasers : “2-2-1”

: “2-2-1” Props : “1-4”

: “1-4” Overall Record*: “8-13-1,” -10.67 units

*Each over/under is graded to win 2 units; everything else for 1 unit

