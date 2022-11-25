Your curated list of wagers for Week 12 of the NFL season, from moneylines and player props to overlooked underdogs.

There’s nothing quite like Thanksgiving Day football — not to mention the leftovers that will be devoured on Sunday and Monday. Hopefully, this is what can snap us out of our dry spell from a week ago.

Now to partake in a feast of NFL Week 12 best bets that properly roll us into the holiday season.

NFL Week 12 Best Bets Overview 2022

Best Teaser Bet (4 teams, 13 points) of Week 12

Rarely these days does the opportunity present itself in a teaser for the practical equivalent of the free space on a bingo card. Such will be the case this weekend.

Not many teams have fallen as hard and as quickly as the Rams, though in their defense, that’s been due to injuries. Star wideout Cooper Kupp is out for the foreseeable future and it appears LA will also be on its third-string quarterback, Bryce Perkins, he of zero NFL experience.

Yeah, uh, they’re not going into Arrowhead and beating the league’s best team and MVP — and all the Chiefs have to do is win by at least a mere field. Nice.

Obviously, we still need other hits outside that free space. Those voids, fortunately, can be occupied by a trio of underdogs.

Arizona looks like it’s getting Kyler Murray back under center, which is probably the most important item when handicapping a Cardinals game. It’s surprising to see them ever getting points at home, so being able to have them +16.5 seems generous. Only once has Murray been beaten at home by more than 10 points in the last three years, but that can be excused considering it was against the mighty Chiefs.

The Raiders look like another promising underdog, too, being a fellow fringe playoff contender seeking to hang on.

Derek Carr and Co. are also coming off a momentous overtime win opposite Denver last week, which I anticipate propels them into a stretch of at-least-competitive football. That’s what they were exhibiting anyway before their recent three-game losing streak, and this Seahawks team they’re facing is one they can hang with.

Lastly, we’ll try to end this wager successfully with the inclusion of the Packers. It is quite uncommon for Aaron Rodgers to be an underdog of around a touchdown, and so we’ll look to capitalize on that by getting the future Hall of Famer 19.5 points instead. The Eagles are unquestionably enjoying a very successful season, but they just haven’t been as dominant the last few weeks, suggesting Green Bay should be a tough enough go for them.

NFL Best Bets Record for the 2022 Season

Over/Unders : “4-7”

: “4-7” Spreads : “4-4-1”

: “4-4-1” Teasers : “2-6-1”

: “2-6-1” Props : “6-7”

: “6-7” Overall Record*: “16-24-2,” -17.61 units

*Each over/under is graded to win 2 units; everything else for 1 unit

**Does not include Thanksgiving Day prop

