NFL & Staple Launch First League-wide Streetwear Collection On Fanatics

As the NFL seeks new ways to reach fans, the league is teaming up with Staple for a unique streetwear collection.

With the NFL season underway, fans are eager to show off their team pride. While team shops, in person and online, have been flooded with straightforward logoed apparel for ages, the league is releasing a streetwear capsule with Staple, featuring all 32 of its teams. It’s the first NFL collection of its kind.

In partnering with Staple — the New York-born design agency and clothing brand currently celebrating its 25th anniversary — a mix of silhouettes and vintage looks are making their way to retail at Fanatics.

The collection is split into three silos:

Core will incorporate team logos and Staple typeface front and center, for a more simple execution of each team’s identity.

will incorporate team logos and Staple typeface front and center, for a more simple execution of each team’s identity. New Age Throwback will blend modernized fits and washes with vintage graphics

will blend modernized fits and washes with vintage graphics Fundamentals will pair premium fabrics and silhouettes with more subtle and elevated splashes of team branding or franchise elements.

“We are extremely excited and honored to partner with the NFL and Fanatics on this epic collaboration,” Staple founder Jeff Staple said. “Working with all 32 teams has been a tremendous experience. We wanted to ensure that there is a diversity of styles that reflects something unique for fans of each and every team.”

“Our goal was to showcase connection,” he continued. “Whether it be the detail-oriented craftsmanship or the expression of creativity, it’s clear that both [football and streetwear] are uniting forces rooted in community.”

Before making an imprint in New York throughout the 1990s, Staple grew up a Lions fan in Detroit. In this collection, he looked to hearken back to that late 80s and 90s football feel of his childhood.

“This Staple x NFL collaboration furthers our commitment to bringing fashion-forward brands into the licensed sports space, creating opportunities for fans to express their personal styles while also supporting their favorite teams,” said Jack Boyle, Fanatics Commerce’s global-co-president of direct-to-consumer.

The league also has plans for additional partner capsules down the road.