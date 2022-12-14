NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022: Who Can Clinch in Week 15?

Three division titles can be secured this week, plus a couple of additional postseason berths — check out all the latest details regarding NFL playoff scenarios.
The bye weeks are over and we’re in the NFL regular season’s stretch run. Each team has four games remaining and the Philadelphia Eagles became the first team to clinch a playoff spot with a dominant win over the New York Giants on Sunday.
Five teams have the opportunity to join the Eagles by clinching a postseason berth this week. Let’s check out all the 2022 NFL playoff scenarios:
Week 15 NFL Playoff Clinch Scenarios 2022
Buffalo Bills
Record: 10-3
Week 15 game: Saturday, Dec. 17 vs. Miami Dolphins
Playoff clinching scenario: Buffalo clinches playoff berth with: A win OR a tie AND a Los Angeles Chargers loss OR a tie AND a New York Jets loss AND a New England Patriots loss OR a tie AND a New York Jets loss, a New England Patriots tie, AND a Los Angeles Chargers loss.
Kansas City Chiefs
Record: 10-3
Week 15 game: Sunday, Dec. 18 at Houston Texans
Playoff clinching scenarios: Kansas City clinches AFC West title with: A win OR a Los Angeles Chargers loss OR a tie AND a Los Angeles Chargers tie.
Kansas City clinches playoff berth with: A tie, a New York Jets loss, and a New England Patriots loss OR a tie, a Miami Dolphins loss, a New England Patriots loss, AND a New York Jets tie OR a tie, a Miami Dolphins loss, a New York Jets loss, AND a New England Patriots tie.
Dallas Cowboys
Record: 10-3
Week 15 game: Sunday, Dec. 18 at Jacksonville Jaguars
Playoff clinching scenario: Dallas clinches playoff berth with: A win OR a tie AND a New York Giants-Washington Commanders result that doesn’t end in a tie OR a tie AND a Seattle Seahawks loss or tie OR a Seattle Seahawks loss AND a Detroit Lions loss or tie OR a Seattle Seahawks loss AND a Washington Commanders loss.
Minnesota Vikings
Record: 10-3
Week 15 game: Saturday, Dec. 17 vs. Indianapolis Colts
Playoff clinching scenario: Minnesota clinches NFC North title with: A win or tie OR a Detroit Lions loss or tie.
San Francisco 49ers
Record: 9-4
Week 15 game: Thursday, Dec. 15 at Seattle Seahawks
Playoff clinching scenario: San Francisco clinches NFC West title with: A win.
NFL Playoff Tiebreakers for Division Titles
- Head-to-head record
- Record against divisional opponents
- Record against all common opponents
- Record against conference opponents
- Strength of victory (combined record of defeated opponents)
- Strength of schedule (combined record of all opponents)
- Combined rankings in points scored and points allowed among conference teams
- Combined rankings in points scored and points allowed among all teams
- Scoring differential against common opponents
- Scoring differential against all opponents
- Touchdown differential against all opponents
- Coin toss
Click here to read Boardroom’s full NFL Playoff tiebreakers overview for Wild Card spots, three-way ties, and more.
