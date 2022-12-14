NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022: Who Can Clinch in Week 15?

Three division titles can be secured this week, plus a couple of additional postseason berths — check out all the latest details regarding NFL playoff scenarios.

The bye weeks are over and we’re in the NFL regular season’s stretch run. Each team has four games remaining and the Philadelphia Eagles became the first team to clinch a playoff spot with a dominant win over the New York Giants on Sunday.

Five teams have the opportunity to join the Eagles by clinching a postseason berth this week. Let’s check out all the 2022 NFL playoff scenarios:

Week 15 NFL Playoff Clinch Scenarios 2022

Record: 10-3

Week 15 game: Saturday, Dec. 17 vs. Miami Dolphins

Playoff clinching scenario: Buffalo clinches playoff berth with: A win OR a tie AND a Los Angeles Chargers loss OR a tie AND a New York Jets loss AND a New England Patriots loss OR a tie AND a New York Jets loss, a New England Patriots tie, AND a Los Angeles Chargers loss.

Record: 10-3

Week 15 game: Sunday, Dec. 18 at Houston Texans

Playoff clinching scenarios: Kansas City clinches AFC West title with: A win OR a Los Angeles Chargers loss OR a tie AND a Los Angeles Chargers tie.

Kansas City clinches playoff berth with: A tie, a New York Jets loss, and a New England Patriots loss OR a tie, a Miami Dolphins loss, a New England Patriots loss, AND a New York Jets tie OR a tie, a Miami Dolphins loss, a New York Jets loss, AND a New England Patriots tie.

Record: 10-3

Week 15 game: Sunday, Dec. 18 at Jacksonville Jaguars

Playoff clinching scenario: Dallas clinches playoff berth with: A win OR a tie AND a New York Giants-Washington Commanders result that doesn’t end in a tie OR a tie AND a Seattle Seahawks loss or tie OR a Seattle Seahawks loss AND a Detroit Lions loss or tie OR a Seattle Seahawks loss AND a Washington Commanders loss.

Record: 10-3

Week 15 game: Saturday, Dec. 17 vs. Indianapolis Colts

Playoff clinching scenario: Minnesota clinches NFC North title with: A win or tie OR a Detroit Lions loss or tie.

Record: 9-4

Week 15 game: Thursday, Dec. 15 at Seattle Seahawks

Playoff clinching scenario: San Francisco clinches NFC West title with: A win.

NFL Playoff Tiebreakers for Division Titles

Head-to-head record

Record against divisional opponents

Record against all common opponents

Record against conference opponents

Strength of victory (combined record of defeated opponents)

Strength of schedule (combined record of all opponents)

Combined rankings in points scored and points allowed among conference teams

Combined rankings in points scored and points allowed among all teams

Scoring differential against common opponents

Scoring differential against all opponents

Touchdown differential against all opponents

Coin toss

Click here to read Boardroom’s full NFL Playoff tiebreakers overview for Wild Card spots, three-way ties, and more.

