The first two division titles of the 2022 season can be secured this week, plus an additional postseason berth — check out all the latest details regarding NFL playoff scenarios.

With five weeks left remaining in the 2022 NFL regular season, teams are now properly separating themselves from the pack as the league’s cream of the crop. That means the best teams in football are awfully close to locking up playoff spots and division titles as a sprawling class of potential contenders nips at their heels.

Over the next month, Boardroom will keep you posted on all the clinching scenarios in the race to lock down all 14 playoff spots, the eight division crowns, and the coveted lone bye in each conference.

Entering Week 14, here’s what’s on the line in the world of NFL playoff scenarios.

Week 14 NFL Playoff Clinch Scenarios

Record: 9-3

Week 14 game: Sunday, Dec. 11 @ Denver Broncos

Playoff clinching scenario: Kansas City clinches AFC West title with a win AND a Los Angeles Chargers loss

Record: 10-2

Week 14 game: Sunday, Dec. 11 @ Detroit Lions

Playoff clinching scenario: Minnesota clinches NFC North title with a win OR tie

Record: 11-1

Week 14 game: Sunday at New York Giants

Playoff clinching scenario: Philadelphia clinches a playoff berth with a win OR tie; OR a San Francisco loss AND a Seattle loss

NFL Playoff Tiebreakers for Division Titles

Head-to-head record Record against divisional opponents Record against all common opponents Record against conference opponents Strength of victory (combined record of defeated opponents) Strength of schedule (combined record of all opponents) Combined rankings in points scored and points allowed among conference teams Combined rankings in points scored and points allowed among all teams Scoring differential against common opponents Scoring differential against all opponents Touchdown differential against all opponents Coin toss

Click here to read Boardroom’s full NFL Playoff tiebreakers overview for Wild Card spots, three-way ties, and more.

