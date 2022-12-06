About Boardroom

Stats & Analytics December 6, 2022
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung

NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022: Who Can Clinch in Week 14?

David Eulitt/Getty Images
The first two division titles of the 2022 season can be secured this week, plus an additional postseason berth — check out all the latest details regarding NFL playoff scenarios.

With five weeks left remaining in the 2022 NFL regular season, teams are now properly separating themselves from the pack as the league’s cream of the crop. That means the best teams in football are awfully close to locking up playoff spots and division titles as a sprawling class of potential contenders nips at their heels.

Over the next month, Boardroom will keep you posted on all the clinching scenarios in the race to lock down all 14 playoff spots, the eight division crowns, and the coveted lone bye in each conference.

Entering Week 14, here’s what’s on the line in the world of NFL playoff scenarios.

Week 14 NFL Playoff Clinch Scenarios

Kansas City Chiefs

Record: 9-3
Week 14 game: Sunday, Dec. 11 @ Denver Broncos
Playoff clinching scenario: Kansas City clinches AFC West title with a win AND a Los Angeles Chargers loss

Minnesota Vikings

Record: 10-2
Week 14 game: Sunday, Dec. 11 @ Detroit Lions
Playoff clinching scenario: Minnesota clinches NFC North title with a win OR tie

Philadelphia Eagles

Record: 11-1
Week 14 game: Sunday at New York Giants
Playoff clinching scenario: Philadelphia clinches a playoff berth with a win OR tie; OR a San Francisco loss AND a Seattle loss

NFL Playoff Tiebreakers for Division Titles

  1. Head-to-head record
  2. Record against divisional opponents
  3. Record against all common opponents
  4. Record against conference opponents
  5. Strength of victory (combined record of defeated opponents)
  6. Strength of schedule (combined record of all opponents)
  7. Combined rankings in points scored and points allowed among conference teams
  8. Combined rankings in points scored and points allowed among all teams
  9. Scoring differential against common opponents
  10. Scoring differential against all opponents
  11. Touchdown differential against all opponents
  12. Coin toss

Click here to read Boardroom’s full NFL Playoff tiebreakers overview for Wild Card spots, three-way ties, and more.

