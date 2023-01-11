A view of the Actor statue as preparations are made the day before the SAG Awards, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on February 26, 2022. - The SAG Awards will be live on Sunday, February 27. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

After 25 years on TNT, the iconic awards show has found a new home in advance of the February 26 live event.

There is a lot of change in the 2023 awards season. The Golden Globes returned after a self-imposed pause to address the lack of representation amongst its voting body and other systematic issues. The annual event kicked off a busy season for the biggest start in Hollywood. Another key stop on the award show circuit will arrive on February 26 with the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

However, for the first time in 25 years, this year’s program will have a new home.

The celebration of the biggest accomplishments in film and television will head to Netflix’s YouTube channel, where it will stream live.

The annual awards show recognizes the best of film and primetime television, as voted upon by the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. TNT has served as the broadcast home for the award show for the last 25 years, following its debut on NBC, where it was hosted for the first three years. However, SAG-AFTRA announced that it was parting ways with the network in May 2022. The split is considered a part of cost-saving efforts by TNT’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, which had a challenging fiscal year in 2022.

The next chapter of the SAG Awards will lead them to streaming platforms but in multiple steps. First, Netflix will host the show on its YouTube channel for the Feb. 26 event. Beginning in 2024, it will pivot to Netflix, where it will be broadcast as a live event, expanding its reach beyond a domestic audience as part of its multi-year partnership between the streaming giant and the Screen Actors Guild.

Upon the announcement, SAG-AFTRA’s national executive director said in a statement, “We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new partnership with Netflix, and we look forward to expanding the global audience for our show.”

The news came just hours before Emily in Paris’ Ashley Park (“Emily in Paris”) and The White Lotus’ Haley Lu Richardson announced the 2023 nominations. Leading this year’s nominees include The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once, who dominate the nominations with a tie of five nods each. Additionally, the two films have tied the record for most nominations previously set by Shakespeare in Love (1998), Chicago (2002) and Doubt (2008).

