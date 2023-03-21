The streaming giant continues expanding beyond TV and movies as it makes bigger moves in the gaming world — and it’s chasing a major milestone this year.

Netflix has big plans to expand its gaming footprint this year and beyond, from new puzzle-based games to a title inspired by reality dating show Too Hot to Handle. Since the arrival of the first Netlfix gaming release in November of 2021, the company released 55 games, but by the end of 2023, the goal is to release 40 more games, bringing the grand total within striking distance of the century mark.

Netflix Games boasts about 70 titles in development with external partners, while 16 games are currently in the works from its in-house game studios, including one in Southern California driven by Chacko Sonny, formerly of Activision Blizzard and an executive producer behind Overwatch.

“Our goal is to have a game on Netflix for every one of our members,” Leanne Loombe, Netflix’s VP of external games told Variety.

Loombe joined Netflix in November 2021 and oversees partnerships with outside game studios.

Among the most notable titles in the Netflix Games library is the Too Hot to Handle mobile game released in December of 2022 aligning with the release of Season 4 of the hit reality series. The interactive experience is based on the show’s unabashedly racy premise — a role-playing game in which players mingle under one roof while attempting to avoid romantic or sexual encounters of any kind.

According to Loombe, genres players can expect for Netflix’s other games include indie darlings, RPGs, narrative adventures, puzzle games, and more. Some infamous titles include Valiant Hearts: Coming Home, one of three exclusive games from Ubisoft for Netflix. Another Ubisoft creation is set to arrive on April 18 — Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace — based on its 2013 action RPG, The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot.

Other upcoming games include offerings Super Evil Megacorp, the company behind Vainglory and Catalyst Black, as they work on an exclusive gaming experience coinciding with a new original series release that has yet to be revealed to the public. Though the game will hit mobile platforms, there are development plans in place for television- and PC-based playability in the near future.

“The overall vision is for members to play on any of their Netflix devices,” Loombe said.