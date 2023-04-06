Who are the best men’s and women’s players in the NCAA basketball transfer portal? Boardroom has you covered from Hunter Dickinson to Aneesah Morrow.

Take a gander at all the Way Too Early 2023-24 preseason men’s and women’s basketball rankings and you’ll notice something that could only be described as consistent inconsistency. Different media outlets assume different players will declare for the NBA and WNBA drafts, use their bonus COVID year of eligibility, or simply move on from college. The biggest question mark right now, however, lies in the NCAA transfer portal.

Since college basketball’s regular season ended, the portal roster has steadily grown, and now that March Madness is in the rearview mirror, too, coaches will send their recruiting efforts into overdrive — and in the NIL era, there’s really no predicting which way anyone is leaning. A transfer could have a great visit at one school, but then again, John Ruiz might swoop in with more Life Wallet money. Before you know it, Miami has another Final Four team.

As of this writing, there are a few huge names already in the portal. On the men’s side, 2021 NCAA Tournament darling and 2,500-point scorer Max Abmas from Oral Roberts leads the way along with former Michigan big Hunter Dickinson. For the women, it’s DePaul’s Aneesah Morrow, one of the best offensive players in the country this year.

Having trouble tracking who, exactly, your team should be looking at? Fear not, here is the 2023 Boardroom NCAA Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker.

Notable Men’s College Basketball Transfer Portal Players

Reflects Boardroom’s curated list of transfer portal players as of April 6, 2023.

Max Abmas: Oral Roberts

Amaree Abram: Ole Miss

Dylan Addae-Wusu: St. John’s

Fardaws Aimaq: Texas Tech

Posh Alexander: St. John’s

Avery Anderson: Oklahoma State

Taran Armstrong: Cal Baptist

Will Baker: Nevada

Ace Baldwin: VCU

TJ Bamba: Washington State

Daniel Batcho: Texas Tech

Jamison Battle: Minnesota –> Ohio State

Khalif Battle: Temple

Jaemyn Brakefield: Ole Miss

Jared Bynum: Providence

Jack Clark: NC State

Skyy Clark: Illinois

Walter Clayton Jr.: Iona

Jalen Cook: Tulane

LJ Cryer: Baylor

Andre Curbelo: St. John’s

Hunter Dickinson: Michigan

El Ellis: Louisville

Aaron Estrada: Hofstra

Joe Girard: Syracuse

Hakim Hart: Maryland

John Hugley IV: Pitt

Graham Ike: Wyoming

Harrison Ingram: Stanford

David Jones: St. John’s

Denver Jones: FIU

Nelly Junior Joseph: Iona

Kerr Kriisa: Arizona –> West Virginia

Eddie Lampkin Jr.: TCU –> Colorado

Caleb Love: North Carolina

Tramon Mark: Houston

Zane Meeks: San Francisco

Caleb Mills: Florida State

Brandon Murray: Georgetown

Olivier Nkamhoua: Tennessee

Jameer Nelson Jr.: Delaware –> TCU

Ryan Nembhard: Creighton

Josh Oduro: George Mason –> Providence

Quincy Olivari: Rice

Kario Oquendo: Georgia

Abou Ousmane: North Texas

Tylor Perry: North Texas

Noah Reynolds: Wyoming –> Wisconsin

Cormac Ryan: Notre Dame

Hunter Sallis: Gonzaga

Tyrese Samuel: Seton Hall

Kadin Shedrick: Virginia

Payton Sparks: Ball State –> Indiana

Primo Spears: Georgetown

JJ Starling: Notre Dame –> Syracuse

Lazar Stefanovic: Utah

Nicolas Timberlake: Towson

Qudus Wahab: Georgetown

Kel’el Ware: Oregon

Sahvir Wheeler: Kentucky

Jae’Lyn Withers: Louisville

Paxson Wojcik: Brown –> North Carolina

Jordan Wright: Vanderbilt –> LSU

Notable Women’s College Basketball Transfer Portal Players

Gia Adams: Tennessee State

Erynn Barnum: Arkansas

Madison Bartley: Belmont –> Baylor

Jakia Brown-Turner: NC State –> Maryland

Cecelia Collins: Bucknell

Aicha Coulibaly: Auburn

Jayda Curry: Cal –> Louisville

A’jah Davis: Northern Illinois

Yaya Felder: Ohio

Frida Formann: Colorado

Sydney Harris: Central Michigan

Camille Hobby: NC State

Kiki Jefferson: James Madison

Alyssa Jimenez: Nevada

Rachel Kent: IUPUI –> Butler

Ila Lane: UCSB

Alanna Micheaux: Minnesota

Aneesah Morrow: DePaul

Tirzah Moore: Oral Roberts

Quincy Noble: North Texas

Ashley Owusu: Maryland

Te-Hina Paopao: Oregon

Lauren Park-Lane: Seton Hall

Sedona Prince: Oregon

Nina Rickards: Florida

Darrione Rogers: DePaul

Lauren Ross: Western Michigan

Ajulu Thatha: SIUE

Kennedy Todd-Williams: North Carolina

Jada Walker: Kentucky

Destinee Wells: Belmont –> Tennessee

Darian White: Montana State

Maty Wilke: Wisconsin

Nylah Young: Hampton