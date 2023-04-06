Who are the best men’s and women’s players in the NCAA basketball transfer portal? Boardroom has you covered from Hunter Dickinson to Aneesah Morrow.
Take a gander at all the Way Too Early 2023-24 preseason men’s and women’s basketball rankings and you’ll notice something that could only be described as consistent inconsistency. Different media outlets assume different players will declare for the NBA and WNBA drafts, use their bonus COVID year of eligibility, or simply move on from college. The biggest question mark right now, however, lies in the NCAA transfer portal.
Since college basketball’s regular season ended, the portal roster has steadily grown, and now that March Madness is in the rearview mirror, too, coaches will send their recruiting efforts into overdrive — and in the NIL era, there’s really no predicting which way anyone is leaning. A transfer could have a great visit at one school, but then again, John Ruiz might swoop in with more Life Wallet money. Before you know it, Miami has another Final Four team.
As of this writing, there are a few huge names already in the portal. On the men’s side, 2021 NCAA Tournament darling and 2,500-point scorer Max Abmas from Oral Roberts leads the way along with former Michigan big Hunter Dickinson. For the women, it’s DePaul’s Aneesah Morrow, one of the best offensive players in the country this year.
Having trouble tracking who, exactly, your team should be looking at? Fear not, here is the 2023 Boardroom NCAA Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker.
Notable Men’s College Basketball Transfer Portal Players
Reflects Boardroom’s curated list of transfer portal players as of April 6, 2023.
Max Abmas: Oral Roberts
Amaree Abram: Ole Miss
Dylan Addae-Wusu: St. John’s
Fardaws Aimaq: Texas Tech
Posh Alexander: St. John’s
Avery Anderson: Oklahoma State
Taran Armstrong: Cal Baptist
Will Baker: Nevada
Ace Baldwin: VCU
TJ Bamba: Washington State
Daniel Batcho: Texas Tech
Jamison Battle: Minnesota –> Ohio State
Khalif Battle: Temple
Jaemyn Brakefield: Ole Miss
Jared Bynum: Providence
Jack Clark: NC State
Skyy Clark: Illinois
Walter Clayton Jr.: Iona
Jalen Cook: Tulane
LJ Cryer: Baylor
Andre Curbelo: St. John’s
Hunter Dickinson: Michigan
El Ellis: Louisville
Aaron Estrada: Hofstra
Joe Girard: Syracuse
Hakim Hart: Maryland
John Hugley IV: Pitt
Graham Ike: Wyoming
Harrison Ingram: Stanford
David Jones: St. John’s
Denver Jones: FIU
Nelly Junior Joseph: Iona
Kerr Kriisa: Arizona –> West Virginia
Eddie Lampkin Jr.: TCU –> Colorado
Caleb Love: North Carolina
Tramon Mark: Houston
Zane Meeks: San Francisco
Caleb Mills: Florida State
Brandon Murray: Georgetown
Olivier Nkamhoua: Tennessee
Jameer Nelson Jr.: Delaware –> TCU
Ryan Nembhard: Creighton
Josh Oduro: George Mason –> Providence
Quincy Olivari: Rice
Kario Oquendo: Georgia
Abou Ousmane: North Texas
Tylor Perry: North Texas
Noah Reynolds: Wyoming –> Wisconsin
Cormac Ryan: Notre Dame
Hunter Sallis: Gonzaga
Tyrese Samuel: Seton Hall
Kadin Shedrick: Virginia
Payton Sparks: Ball State –> Indiana
Primo Spears: Georgetown
JJ Starling: Notre Dame –> Syracuse
Lazar Stefanovic: Utah
Nicolas Timberlake: Towson
Qudus Wahab: Georgetown
Kel’el Ware: Oregon
Sahvir Wheeler: Kentucky
Jae’Lyn Withers: Louisville
Paxson Wojcik: Brown –> North Carolina
Jordan Wright: Vanderbilt –> LSU
Notable Women’s College Basketball Transfer Portal Players
Gia Adams: Tennessee State
Erynn Barnum: Arkansas
Madison Bartley: Belmont –> Baylor
Jakia Brown-Turner: NC State –> Maryland
Cecelia Collins: Bucknell
Aicha Coulibaly: Auburn
Jayda Curry: Cal –> Louisville
A’jah Davis: Northern Illinois
Yaya Felder: Ohio
Frida Formann: Colorado
Sydney Harris: Central Michigan
Camille Hobby: NC State
Kiki Jefferson: James Madison
Alyssa Jimenez: Nevada
Rachel Kent: IUPUI –> Butler
Ila Lane: UCSB
Alanna Micheaux: Minnesota
Aneesah Morrow: DePaul
Tirzah Moore: Oral Roberts
Quincy Noble: North Texas
Ashley Owusu: Maryland
Te-Hina Paopao: Oregon
Lauren Park-Lane: Seton Hall
Sedona Prince: Oregon
Nina Rickards: Florida
Darrione Rogers: DePaul
Lauren Ross: Western Michigan
Ajulu Thatha: SIUE
Kennedy Todd-Williams: North Carolina
Jada Walker: Kentucky
Destinee Wells: Belmont –> Tennessee
Darian White: Montana State
Maty Wilke: Wisconsin
Nylah Young: Hampton
