NBA Top Shot, NBPA Introduce Top Shot 50

The new NFT collaboration celebrates 50 players who shape the 2022-23 NBA season as selected by a VIP panel of veteran ballers.

With the 2022-23 NBA season now underway, the NBA Top Shot NFT community and the National Basketball Players Association have launched Top Shot 50, a campaign that will celebrate the 50 players who ultimately define the 2022-23 season on the hardwood.

A group of NBPA Executive Committee members — including CJ McCollum, Andre Iguodala, Harrison Barnes, Bismack Biyombo, Malcolm Brogdon, Jaylen Brown, Kyrie Irving, Garrett Temple, and Grant Williams — will select the list of the season’s most impactful and defining players. This marks the first time that players have a say and a collaborative voice in who should be featured on Dapper Labs’ NBA Top Shot.

Once these 50 players are selected following the season, fans will then get to vote on which NFT Moment should represent those players’ achievements. Those results will make up Top Shot’s Legendary set for 2022-23.

“We’re excited to introduce an opportunity for players and fans to come together to celebrate the best players and best plays of this season,” NBA Top Shot GM Jayne Peressini said. “Top Shot 50 gives fans real skin in the game, letting them not only vote on the plays that they value most, but also the ability to own those Moments forever, something only possible through the power of Top Shot.”

The committee will vote on groups of 10 players at five points during the season. When those players are selected, they’ll be accompanied by their greatest highlight of the season to date. But once a player has a highlight or achievement that may one-up their original big moment, fans will get to vote on whether the initial huge play should stay or go. It’s a novel and unique way to bring the players and the basketball community together as the new season begins.

“Top Shot 50 is changing the game again for NBA fans,” Barnes said. “For the first time players and fans will be able to interact and collaborate on which Moments end up in their favorite Top Shot packs. At the union, we are always looking for new opportunities to connect with our fans and Dapper Labs is providing innovative ways to do that — taking digital collectibles to the next level. Can’t wait to see what fans vote on throughout this year.”

