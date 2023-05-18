Natalia Bryant Interns on Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour

Natalia Bryant, the eldest daughter of Kobe Bryant, is boosting her resume as an intern for her “Auntie BB.”
Putting on a production that is Beyoncé‘s Renaissance World Tour takes a village. On her official website on Wednesday, the musician revealed the team of people who worked around the clock to bring her vision to life, and there’s a familiar name on there. The list credits everyone from catering to the glam team, including… Natalia Bryant. The eldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant is acknowledged as an intern with Bey’s Parkwood Entertainment.
It’s no secret that the Bryant family has long been close with Beyoncé. Natalia even had a special birthday message for her “Auntie BB” last September:
Bryant, who is currently a sophomore at the University of Southern California, is also a model signed to IMG and boasts previous experience working with the “Cuff It” singer. In November 2021, the 20-year-old appeared in Beyoncé’s November 2021 Ivy Park “Halls of Ivy” campaign. At her father’s Celebration of Life service following his January 2020 passing, Beyoncé performed two songs: “XO,” alongside a choir and orchestra, and “Halo.”
“I’m here because I love Kobe and this was one of his favorite songs,” Beyonce shared with the audience, before asking them to sing along.
Bryant was also photographed at Beyoncé’s Club Renaissance event in Los Angeles in December 2022, which was hosted by Parkwood Entertainment.
After performing in front of a sold-out crowd in Cardiff on Wednesday, Bey and the Renaissance World Tour rolls on through the United Kingdom with a Saturday performance in Edinburgh, Scotland.
