The New York native, who recently released his latest album, is set to headline at the iconic venue for the first time in his career.

Nas has long been overdue for a headlining show at The World’s Most Famous Arena. On Feb. 24, 2023, he’ll finally be able to do so.

Nas and Madison Square Garden broke the news to fans in a joint post on Instagram over the weekend.

According to the post, tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m ET. Chase cardholders will have advance access to passes from Tuesday, Nov. 15 through Thursday, Nov. 17. For the local crowd, tickets will also be available in person this Saturday, Nov. 19 at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Beacon Theatre box offices.

Fans will be treated to hits from the New York-born rapper’s immense catalog, spanning nearly three decades of 15 studio albums. His latest project, King’s Disease III, dropped on Friday and it completes a trilogy collaboration with Hit-Boy. In 2020, Nas took home his first-ever Grammy for King’s Disease in the Best Rap Album category.

Alongside Peter J. Scalettar, Nas is also the executive producer of the Showtime series “Supreme Team.” The three-part limited docuseries chronicles the Queens, New York gang, depicting the real story from the mouths of its two leaders and family members, Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff and Gerald “Prince” Miller.

