You know who the most valuable teams are, but who’s driving the biggest cash flows? Spoiler alert: when it comes to profits in sports, the NFL is king.

The power of a dollar. No, it’s not just a shelved 50 Cent album that should have been the LP home of arguably the most bap-bap-bap diss track in hip-hop history, “How to Rob” — rather, it’s something to reckon with regarding the explosive growth of investment in global sports as our eyes pop Looney Tunes-style.

Every year, outlets like Forbes and Sportico put together their exhaustively-researched lists of the world’s most valuable sports teams. The data points these projects bring to bear are instructive in tracking just how seriously investment in leagues like the NFL, NBA, and England’s Premier League has skyrocketed in the past decade, but what they don’t tend to take into account is a separate sports business metric that speaks to a different type of power the biggest clubs can bring to bear: money in the bank.

Fortunately, there are

Let’s talk the most profitable sports teams on the planet over the past three years, starting with a couple of NFL franchises that have combined to win nearly one out of every five Super Bowls ever to take place.

Most Profitable Sports Franchises in the World

Based on three-year operating income figures as calculated by Mike Ozanian of Forbes. “Operating income” refers to a team’s effective revenue after all costs and asset depreciations are subtracted.

RANK TEAM LEAGUE COUNTRY 3-YR. OPERATING

INCOME 1 Dallas Cowboys NFL USA $1.17B 2 New England Patriots NFL USA $623M 3 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League England $414M 4 New York Knicks NBA USA $404M 5 Manchester United Premier League England $403M 6 Houston Texans NFL USA $356M 7 Golden State Warriors NBA USA $348M 8 Los Angeles Lakers NBA USA $333M 9 New York Giants NFL USA $333M 10 Manchester City Premier League England $329M 11 Los Angeles Rams NFL USA $318M 12 Liverpool Premier League England $295M 13 Washington Commanders NFL USA $290M 14 Chicago Bulls NBA USA $288M 15 Chicago Bears NFL USA $288M 16 Dallas Mavericks NBA USA $282M 17 Jacksonville Jaguars NFL USA $281M 18 Boston Celtics NBA USA $269M 19 Denver Broncos NFL USA $266M 20 Miami Dolphins NFL USA $260M 21 New York Jets NFL USA $253M 22 Pittsburgh Steelers NFL USA $245M 23 Houston Rockets NBA USA $240M 24 Philadelphia Eagles NFL USA $239M 25 Bayern Munich Bundesliga Germany $235M

Fast Facts About the World’s Most Profitable Sports Teams