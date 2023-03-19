About Boardroom

Media March 19, 2023
Anthony Puccio
Anthony Puccio

The Most Popular NBA Teams On TikTok

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images
TikTok is one of the most popular apps on Earth, but which NBA teams are the most popular on TikTok? Boardroom takes a look.

The NBA has 18.9 million followers on TikTok, by far the most among major U.S. sports leagues and almost 8 million more than the NFL’s 11 million. Just last week, the Association revealed that it became the most-viewed and most-engaged pro sports league on social media, generating 29.4 billion video views across all platforms. There’s a reason why the NBA boasts its social numbers so much, appealing to generations that are more likely to have cut the cord and watch highlights via social media and/or streaming services.

Two years after its launch in 2016, TikTok became the most downloaded app in the world. Its influence is seen today through the numbers, though it still isn’t quite the king of social, boasting 1.05 billion active users in 2023 and trailing Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, Instagram, and WeChat.

Most think of TikTok as an influencer’s platform, but businesses and advertisers are wisely taking advantage themselves. That said, let’s take a look at the most-followed NBA teams on TikTok.

The Top 5

TeamFollowers
Golden State Warriors5.2 million
Utah Jazz3.9 million
Dallas Mavericks1.8 million
Milwaukee Bucks1.8 million
Los Angeles Clippers1.5 million

Middle of the Pack

Los Angeles Lakers1.4 million
Boston Celtics1.4million
Brooklyn Nets1.3 million
Memphis Grizzlies1.3 million
Charlotte Hornets1.2 million
Houston Rockets1.2 million
Chicago Bulls1.2 million
New York Knicks1.2 million
Miami Heat1.1 million

Sub-Million Club

Portland Trail Blazers908.4K
Philadelphia 76ers863.6K
Orlando Magic859K
New Orleans Pelicans820K
Atlanta Hawks712K
Indiana Pacers670.5K
Denver Nuggets659.9K
Pheonix Suns638.6K
Washington Wizards621K
OKC Thunder559K
Cleveland Cavaliers585.3K
San Antonio Spurs527.2K
Minnesota Timberwolves488.8K
Sacramento Kings454K
Detroit Pistons378.7K
Toronto Raptors369K

