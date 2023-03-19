The Most Popular NBA Teams On TikTok

TikTok is one of the most popular apps on Earth, but which NBA teams are the most popular on TikTok? Boardroom takes a look.
The NBA has 18.9 million followers on TikTok, by far the most among major U.S. sports leagues and almost 8 million more than the NFL’s 11 million. Just last week, the Association revealed that it became the most-viewed and most-engaged pro sports league on social media, generating 29.4 billion video views across all platforms. There’s a reason why the NBA boasts its social numbers so much, appealing to generations that are more likely to have cut the cord and watch highlights via social media and/or streaming services.
Two years after its launch in 2016, TikTok became the most downloaded app in the world. Its influence is seen today through the numbers, though it still isn’t quite the king of social, boasting 1.05 billion active users in 2023 and trailing Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, Instagram, and WeChat.
Most think of TikTok as an influencer’s platform, but businesses and advertisers are wisely taking advantage themselves. That said, let’s take a look at the most-followed NBA teams on TikTok.
The Top 5
|Team
|Followers
|Golden State Warriors
|5.2 million
|Utah Jazz
|3.9 million
|Dallas Mavericks
|1.8 million
|Milwaukee Bucks
|1.8 million
|Los Angeles Clippers
|1.5 million
Middle of the Pack
|Los Angeles Lakers
|1.4 million
|Boston Celtics
|1.4million
|Brooklyn Nets
|1.3 million
|Memphis Grizzlies
|1.3 million
|Charlotte Hornets
|1.2 million
|Houston Rockets
|1.2 million
|Chicago Bulls
|1.2 million
|New York Knicks
|1.2 million
|Miami Heat
|1.1 million
Sub-Million Club
|Portland Trail Blazers
|908.4K
|Philadelphia 76ers
|863.6K
|Orlando Magic
|859K
|New Orleans Pelicans
|820K
|Atlanta Hawks
|712K
|Indiana Pacers
|670.5K
|Denver Nuggets
|659.9K
|Pheonix Suns
|638.6K
|Washington Wizards
|621K
|OKC Thunder
|559K
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|585.3K
|San Antonio Spurs
|527.2K
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|488.8K
|Sacramento Kings
|454K
|Detroit Pistons
|378.7K
|Toronto Raptors
|369K
