The Most Popular NBA Teams On TikTok

TikTok is one of the most popular apps on Earth, but which NBA teams are the most popular on TikTok? Boardroom takes a look.

The NBA has 18.9 million followers on TikTok, by far the most among major U.S. sports leagues and almost 8 million more than the NFL’s 11 million. Just last week, the Association revealed that it became the most-viewed and most-engaged pro sports league on social media, generating 29.4 billion video views across all platforms. There’s a reason why the NBA boasts its social numbers so much, appealing to generations that are more likely to have cut the cord and watch highlights via social media and/or streaming services.

Two years after its launch in 2016, TikTok became the most downloaded app in the world. Its influence is seen today through the numbers, though it still isn’t quite the king of social, boasting 1.05 billion active users in 2023 and trailing Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, Instagram, and WeChat.

Most think of TikTok as an influencer’s platform, but businesses and advertisers are wisely taking advantage themselves. That said, let’s take a look at the most-followed NBA teams on TikTok.

The Top 5

Team Followers Golden State Warriors 5.2 million Utah Jazz 3.9 million Dallas Mavericks 1.8 million Milwaukee Bucks 1.8 million Los Angeles Clippers 1.5 million

Middle of the Pack

Los Angeles Lakers 1.4 million Boston Celtics 1.4million Brooklyn Nets 1.3 million Memphis Grizzlies 1.3 million Charlotte Hornets 1.2 million Houston Rockets 1.2 million Chicago Bulls 1.2 million New York Knicks 1.2 million Miami Heat 1.1 million

Sub-Million Club