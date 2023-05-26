MONTE-CARLO - Luxurious yachts in port in the run-up to the Formula 1 Grand Prix. The seventh racing weekend of this season in Formula 1 starts in the narrow streets of Monaco ANP REMKO DE WAAL (Photo by ANP via Getty Images)

It’s a bona fide showcase of opulence. Here’s what you need to know about the yachts at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The most expensive weekend in sports is here. Formula 1 drivers will take their talents to the French Riviera on Sunday for the Monaco Grand Prix. Sure, fans mainly flock to watch their favorite driver make the podium, but this particular race is also an excuse to show off one’s latest luxury toys.

In this case, it’s the super-yachts that provide the most picturesque backdrop for the complicated track.

Attending a Formula 1 race is already a bucket-list experience. Watching it from the upper deck of a multi-million-dollar aquatic behemoth? Not many can say they’ll have that opportunity. Logistically speaking, finding yourself on one of those things isn’t guaranteed. You either have to be the owner of the ship, know said owner personally, or eclipse celebrity status that will automatically grant you an invitation if you are even in the general vicinity.

The illustrious Port Hercules marina is the hottest place to be over the next few days, so let’s take a look at what it takes to find yourself amongst Hollywood A-listers and their Very Important Friends.

Securing a spot on the water is no easy feat. Many opt to rent one for the weekend, which certainly comes at a hefty price tag. According to The Sports Rush, there are 760 berths up for grabs, and the least expensive will run you $3,800 a night. But it’s no guarantee that price will grant you an acceptable vantage point of the race. If that’s a priority, then expect to pay at least $110,000 a night. Keep in mind, that doesn’t even include food, drinks, entertainment, and anything else to make your super-yacht the most exclusive of the bunch. Also, yachts perched along the inner docks of Port Hercules have a length restriction of 30 meters.

For those looking to experience opulence without the possession of a boat, there’s an option for that. Enter the super-yacht hospitality package. As Yacht Charter Fleet describes, you can still be among the who’s-who in Monte Carlo, and even get a trackside vantage point of the race. Because they don’t come with the responsibility of managing a boat, demand for this option is incredibly high. In fact, many secure their spots for next year immediately following this year’s festivities. All the same benefits like access to premier dining and extravagant amusement are still included.

Billed as the most prestigious hospitality package in Monaco, Amber Lounge is an immersive experience that aims to please. Securing a pass here is like finding a golden ticket for a trip to the Willy Wonka factory — except you’re likely feasting on the rarest of chocolate available. At this VIP spot, expect to network with F1 drivers, celebrities in town for the Cannes Film Festival, and if you’re lucky, royalty. Some of the must-attend events include fashion shows, charity events, dinners prepared by Michelin-starred chefs, and more. Individual passes for the lounge run €600 ($642) a person and climb up to €35,000 ($37,459) for a semi-private VIP suite table for 10 with free-flowing beverages and champagne. As for the yacht’s hospitality, a weekend experience aboard a cabin includes race viewing tickets, gourmet meals and afternoon tea, an open bar, and a live DJ for a cool €5,100 ($5,458) a person.

Who Owns the Largest Yacht in Monaco?

With all this talk about luxury, it certainly begs the question: What is the largest vessel? That so happens to be The Octopus, which was constructed for the late Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft and former owner of the Portland Trail Blazers, Seattle Seahawks, and Seattle Sounders. Measuring 414 feet long, The Octopus is worth $285 million and comfortably sleeps 12 guests. It has two helipads, a basketball court, a movie theater, and its own pool. The price to rent the yacht for a week is almost as extravagant as the amenities it offers, coming in at an overwhelming $2.2 million.

Here are more details about Octopus:



The garage alone is 118 feet and holds 7 tenders, several jet skis, and a 10-person submarine.



The boat was previously owned by the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, costing $20M to operate each year.



In January, seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton and Olympic medalist Shaun White famously rented The Octopus to cruise around Antarctica, taking the continent’s breathtaking views, stunning wildlife, and more. Hamilton is set to race in Monaco, which he has won three times.