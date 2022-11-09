About Boardroom

Execs & Entrepreneurs November 9, 2022
Bernadette Doykos
How Shaun White Transformed Snowboarding from a Sport to a Lifestyle

The three-time Olympic gold medalist joins Rich Kleiman on “Out of Office” to reflect on life post-competition, the development of his active lifestyle brand WHITESPACE, and more.

In many ways, Shaun White has been preparing for this next chapter for his whole career.

The three-time Olympic gold medalist, 15-time X-Games gold medalist, and entrepreneur retired from competitive snowboarding at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, but through his storied professional career, he transformed the brand of professional snowboarding from a sport to a lifestyle.

In the most recent episode of Out of Office, White sat down with Rich Kleiman to discuss his journey from his first endorsement at seven years old to a chance encounter with a Louis Vuitton-dripping Virgil Abloh at the top of Mammoth Mountain.

In the lead-up to his final run, White launched his new venture: WHITESPACE. The active lifestyle brand seeks to translate seamlessly from the mountain to ápres, reflecting White’s own busy life. After a soft launch before the Olympics, the company officially debuted this fall in partnership with Backcountry.com. For the multi-talented White, running a start-up fashion label is just one of many post-career projects he has lined up.

“I’m working on a documentary, and they’re doing the editing over in Brooklyn, so I just pop in every day,” White said of the discovery+ docuseries he’s working on with The Last Dance producer Mike Tollin.

While White will undoubtedly miss the rush of being a professional athlete, he discusses the respite from the perennial risk of injury that followed him for nearly three decades. Now, his eyes are on the next chapter.

