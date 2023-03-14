About Boardroom

Execs & Entrepreneurs March 14, 2023
DeAndre Yedlin Goes Back to Nature with Mount Avery

The MLS and US Soccer star takes Boardroom behind the scenes of his new lifestyle brand, Mount Avery, which blends his love of nature and fashion.

DeAndre Yedlin’s soccer career has taken him around the globe. From Seattle to Tottenham, Turkey to Miami, he’s left his mark on clubs worldwide. His soccer journey has put him on the sport’s biggest stages, sending him to two FIFA World Cups, one Concacaf Gold Cup, and one Copa América. However, through it all, nature has always felt like home.

The Inter Miami FC star reflected deeply on what sparked that joy beyond the pitch during the COVID-19 lockdown. Then, he pulled together three of his driving passions — creativity, fashion, and nature — building toward the launch of his lifestyle brand, Mount Avery.

“Mount Avery is a brand that was born out of my love and appreciation of nature,” Yedlin said in a statement announcing the company’s official launch. “By combining my passion for fashion and other creative outlets, I intend to use Mount Avery as a vehicle to fulfill the brand’s mission — help people see the beauty nature has to offer.”

Yedlin is working alongside his wife, Crystal, and their creative director Matthew I. Growney, who has worked with Gucci, Puma, and many other big-name brands through the years. The goal? To build a brand that exemplifies where nature meets culture.

For Episode 3 of Boardroom’s “Beyond the Pitch” series, Yedlin provides a peek behind the scenes of his new brand. We hear about the inspiration for its inaugural collection, and how Mount Avery seeks to blend fashion and function, creating products that a new generation of nature lovers can take from the mountains to the streets.

“I think that success, for me, can be defined as growing every day,” he said. “As long as you’re better than the day before, then you’re successful. That doesn’t mean that you’re not making mistakes. You can always grow from mistakes, you can always learn from mistakes, that’s what they’re there for.”

Bernadette Doykos is the Senior Director of Editorial Strategy at Boardroom. Before joining the team, her work appeared in ELLE. She previously served as the head of evaluation for a nonprofit where she became obsessed with systems and strategy and served as the curator of vibes and extinguisher of fires for the design thinking firm Stoked. She is constantly plotting a perfect tunnel ‘fit and a playlist for all occasions.