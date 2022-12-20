Patrick Mahomes, Naomi Osaka, and Devin Booker Join MLP Ownership Groups as City & Team Names Revealed

MLP by Margaritaville unveiled the owners, cities, and team names for its Challenger Level, bringing the league total to 24 teams.

The Major League Pickleball ownership club just got a lot bigger. On Tuesday, MLP by Margaritaville announced a slew of new owners ahead of the upcoming season, and the names span every industry from sports to fashion, business to entertainment.

“The diversity in the backgrounds and expertise of our fantastic new owners is an incredible asset as we aggressively expand Major League Pickleball to reach more fans than ever,” said MLP by Margaritaville Interim CEO Brian Levine said in a statement. “We always say pickleball brings people together, and this roster of leaders from across a wide variety of industries is a strong testament to that philosophy.”

Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the country, and 2022 has been a banner year for the pastime. In the last few months alone, Tom Brady and 35V co-founders Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman have attached their names to a pickleball team, so the addition of new partners only makes the 2023 campaign all the more interesting.

The league revealed the full list of participating teams and their affiliated cities for its Challenger Level on Tuesday, including 35V’s Brooklyn Aces.

Unveiling the League Structure

When the MLP by Margaritaville season kicks off on Jan. 26, the league will be divided into two levels, Challenger and Premier. At the mid-season they will switch, vying for pole position in 2024. The top performing 12 teams will make up the Premier division in 2024, while the remaining 12 will head to the Challenger division. This model presents the first-ever use of a promotion and relegation system in the history of U.S. Sports.

The season schedule is as follows.

Jan. 26-29 – Mesa, AZ – Legacy Sports USA

March 23-26 – Daytona Beach, FL – Pictona at Holly Hill

June 15-18 – San Clemente, CA – Life Time Rancho San Clemente Season One Championship: June 19



Sept. 21-24 – Atlanta, GA – Life Time Peachtree Corners

Nov. 2-5 – La Quinta, CA – La Quinta Resort & Club

Dec. 7-10 – San Clemente, CA – Life Time Rancho San Clemente Season Two Championship: December 11



Introducing the Challenger Level

The MLP Challenger Level draft occurred on Monday, as full rosters, team names, and locations were also revealed.

The D.C. Pickleball Team selected recently retired men’s tennis pro Sam Querrey with the first pick in the draft. Querrey won 10 titles throughout his ATP career, rising to a peak ranking of No. 11 in 2018.

The full Challenger Level team names and owners are as follows:

Team Name Team Owner Atlanta Bouncers Anheuser-Busch AZ Drive Larry Fitzgerald

Devin Booker

Dierks Bently

Robert Gary

Doug Hirsch

Sheila Gulati

John Merwin

Sam Frakes

Mark Dalton

Richard J. Schnall Bay Area Breakers Jeremy Lin

Mimi Mercado

David Mercado

Geoff Nguyen

Stacey Nishi

Jeff Nishi

Wayley Louie

Kathleen Louie Brooklyn Aces Kevin Durant and Rich

Kleiman’s 35V Chicago Slice Ron Saslow’s 35 Capital

Heidi Klum

Tom Ricketts

David Justice

Doug Ellin

Chris Evert

Lindsay Davenport

Tracy Austin

Gigi Fernández

David Dobrik

Joe Bonamassa

Ted Foxman

Steve Bellamy Columbus Pickleball Club David Kass

Doug Ulman Dallas Pickleball Club Mark Cuban

Dirk Nowitzki

John Isner

Robert Herjavec

Chandler Parsons

Todd Wagner D.C. Pickleball Team Al Tylis

Sam Porter

Eva Longoria

Justin Verlander

Mesut Ӧzil

Kate Upton

Shawn Marion

Rip Hamilton Miami Pickleball Club Naomi Osaka

Nick Kyrgios

Patrick Mahomes

Rich Paul

Darius Garland

Mardy Fish and Alex Davis at

Disruptive Sports Group

Alex Cohen at Heights

Stuart Duguid

The Palm Tree Crew

Prakash Amritraj

Matthew Pritzker

Mark Ein

Romie Chaudhari

Swimmy Minami Texas Ranchers Tim Klitch

Dan Ferreri

Bryan Sheffield

Kit Sheffield

Richard Veitenheimer Utah Black Diamonds The Pardoe Family Valhalla Volleys TBA

