Get set for a feisty welterweight scrap with a big Masvidal vs. Burns prediction, plus the latest odds and insights from FanDuel.

It’s a Gamebred homecoming at UFC 287 in Miami on April 8! Two welterweight championship contenders will throw hands and stake their claim for another run at the belt when Jorge Masvidal takes on Gilbert “Durinho” Burns in Saturday’s co-main event.

Let’s set the stage for this 170-pound clash with a big Masvidal vs. Burns prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from our friends at FanDuel.

UFC 287: Burns vs. Masvidal Fight Info, Date & Time

UFC Welterweight Co-main Event

Gilbert Burns (21-5, 6 KOs)

vs.

Jorge Masvidal (35-16, 16 KOs)

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Fight Time: PPV main card begins at 10 p.m. ET

Venue: Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

Coverage: ESPN+ PPV

Jorge Masvidal vs. Gilbert Burns Odds & Prop Bets

All UFC 287 odds, lines, and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline:

Gilbert Burns : (-530)

: (-530) Jorge Masvidal: (+360)

Method of Victory:

Masvidal by KO/TKO : (+700)

: (+700) Masvidal by Points/Decision : (+900)

: (+900) Masvidal by Submission: (+2800)

Burns by KO/TKO : (+360)

: (+360) Burns by Points / Decision : (+160)

/ : (+160) Burns by Submission: (+230)

Masvidal vs. Burns Prediction

Here’s a welterweight scrap between two fighters trending in opposite directions. On one hand, you have Gilbert Burns, who is 8-2 in his last 10 fights and coming off a first-round submission win against Neil Magny at UFC 283.

On the other is Jorge Masvidal, who’s seen better days. The two-time UFC Welterweight Championship challenger has lost three straight fights for the first time in his career. He picked up back-to-back losses to Kamura Usman (one by unanimous decision, one by KO) before losing unanimously to Colby Covington at UFC 272.

Burns shouldn’t have any issue growing his momentum in Miami. Despite Masvidal probably still having an edge in pure boxing skills, Burns lands more significant strikes per minute (4.11) than Masvidal (3.42) and also has the better striking defense (64% vs. 54%). Furthermore, Burns also has an obvious grappling edge, bringing a 49% takedown accuracy rate against Masvidal’s 47% takedown defense.

Masvidal’s recent competition hasn’t done him any favors, but the 38-year-old’s best years are certainly behind him, and he’s fighting another uphill battle this week.

UFC 287 BURNS VS. MASVIDAL PREDICTION: Gilbert Burns to win

— Devon Platana