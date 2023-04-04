This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

The greatest golfers on earth are back at Augusta National. Let’s ring in the 2023 Masters with everything sports bettors need to know about this year’s tournament.

The tradition unlike any other is back for another go at Augusta. As Scottie, Rory, Rahm, Tiger, JT, and more descend on the famous old course, get set for golf’s first major of 2023 with our Masters predictions and the latest odds and betting insights from FanDuel.

2023 Masters Start Time, Date & Course Info

Start Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Golf Course: Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia

Course Stats: 7,475 yards, Par 72

Purse: $15 million

Defending Champion: Scottie Scheffler

The Masters Tee Times 2023

2023 Masters Odds & Betting Favorites

Odds to win The Masters 2023 are via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Scottie Scheffler (+750)

(+750) Rory McIlroy (+750)

(+750) Jon Rahm (+900)

(+900) Jordan Spieth (+1700)

(+1700) Patrick Cantlay (+1900)

(+1900) Cameron Smith (+2100)

(+2100) Justin Thomas (+2200)

(+2200) Collin Morikawa (+2500)

(+2500) Xander Schauffele (+2500)

(+2500) Cameron Young (+2700)

(+2700) Jason Day (+2700)

(+2700) Dustin Johnson (+2800)

(+2800) Tony Finau (+2900)

(+2900) Max Homa (+3200)

(+3200) Brooks Koepka (+3600)

(+3600) Sung-Jae Im (+3600)

(+3600) Will Zalatoris (+3700)

(+3700) Viktor Hovland (+3700)

(+3700) Sam Burns (+4100)

(+4100) Hideki Matsuyama (+4400)

(+4400) Corey Conners (+4800)

(+4800) Matt Fitzpatrick (+5000)

(+5000) Justin Rose (+5500)

(+5500) Shane Lowry (+6500)

(+6500) Tyrrell Hatton (+6500)

(+6500) Min Woo Lee (+6500)

(+6500) Patrick Reed (+7000)

(+7000) Tommy Fleetwood (+7000)

(+7000) Tiger Woods (+8500)

2023 Masters Field

This year’s field has a total of 88 players vying for the coveted Green Jacket, including seven amateurs.

The Masters Predictions & Picks 2023

Collin Morikawa has built an impressive resume in majors in his young career. Already one of the most talented and accomplished players on tour, Morikawa is going for his first Masters victory this week and his third career major. He fared well at Augusta last season, too, grabbing a No. 5 finish.

Morikawa’s good performances aren’t just limited to Augusta, though. In his previous six starts at a major, Morikawa has four top-10 finishes, including three top-5 finishes and a win. He’s had a good season thus far as well, already nabbing four top-10 finishes.

Given Morikawa’s impressive track record, I’m taking him to put up a similar performance once again in a major this week. He could even be hoisting the trophy come Sunday evening in Augusta.

2023 MASTERS BEST BET: Collin Morikawa Top-10 Finish (+210)

— David Kaestle