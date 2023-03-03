Fans are getting a comic line for the films to celebrate the new installment coming in 2024.

Planet of the Apes is getting a new comic launched and will be dedicated to the movie studio.

“Ever since we announced our Alien and Predator comics, we hoped to create a special space within our comics line to go even bigger and bolder and keep building on the iconic moments from these properties that we all know and love,” said Marvel Comics editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski in a statement.

The new launch occurred three years after Disney obtained the 20th Century after a merger, bringing Planet of the Apes into the same family of Marvel characters.

“This 20th Century Studios comics imprint, in collaboration with our friends at 20th Century Studios, is the perfect way to do that,” Cebulski said. “Now that we’re bringing back Planet of the Apes again through classic comic book storytelling, we are absolutely thrilled to officially launch this imprint for the fans, and we’re all honored to expand upon it in the coming months.”

The new film Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes completed filming and coming to theaters on May 24, 2024. The Matt Reeves-directed production film takes place years after the events from the trilogy.

“We’ve had a blast working with C.B. and his team and, as lifetime Marvel comics fans, it’s an honor to be a part of such an enduring creative legacy,” said president Steve Asbell. “We think fans will love the fresh takes on these beloved, iconic movies.”

Marvel’s primary focus is launching comics of classic franchises like the most recent Alien comics. The new 20th Century Studios branding will be seen on the Aliens and Predators franchises.