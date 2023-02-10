This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

Get set for a clash Down Under for pound-for-pound supremacy with a big Makhachev vs. Volkanovski prediction, plus the latest odds and insights from FanDuel.

The world’s biggest MMA promotion is back in Australia, where one of its native sons is chasing glory in the form of “champ-champ” status.

As UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski approaches Saturday night in Perth, let’s get right into it.

UFC 284 Fight Info, Date & Time

UFC 284: Main Event Lightweight Bout (155 pounds)

Islam Makhachev (23-1, 4 KOs) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (25-1, 12 KOs)

Date: Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023

Fight Time: This will be on the main card, which begins at 10 p.m. ET.

Venue: RAC Arena, Perth, Australia

Coverage: ESPN+ PPV

Makhachev vs. Volkanovski Odds & Prop Bets

All UFC 284 odds, lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline:

Islam Makhachev : -420

: -420 Alexander Volkanovski: +310

Method of Victory:

Makhachev by KO/TKO : (+500)

: (+500) Makhachev by Points : (+210)

: (+210) Makhachev by Submission: (+155)

Volkanovski by KO/TKO : (+750)

: (+750) Volkanovski by Points : (+500)

: (+500) Volkanovski by Submission: (+2600)

Draw: +5000

UFC 284 Makhachev vs. Volkanovski Prediction

The UFC 284 main event features two fighters who’ve been allergic to losing. On one hand, you have Islam Makhachev, who has won 11 straight fights — including a submission win over Charles Oliveira in his last outing, becoming the UFC lightweight champion in the process.

On the other hand, Alexander Volkanovski is on a 22-fight winning streak, having not lost in nearly a decade. He’s also the current UFC featherweight champion and has four successful defenses under his belt, most recently defeating Max Holloway by unanimous decision in July 2022.

Although Volkanovski has the striking advantage (6.79 significant strikes per minute), Makhachev has fantastic can handle the barrage, proven by his 0.95 significant strikes absorbed with a 66% defense rate. The defending champion also has the grappling advantage, meaning Volkanovski will be in serious trouble if he ends up on the mat.

With Volkanovski also needing to come up in weight for this fight (his first lightweight bout since 2016), I’m giving the edge to Makhachev. He’s already been dominating the lightweight division and has the tools to handle what Volkanovski will throw at him.

PROJECTED WINNER: Islam Makhachev

A HISTORIC night of fights is on the way 🔥



Prepare for #UFC284 with a preview of tomorrow's PPV show open!



[ Live tomorrow on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/xFq6ldxfA6 ] pic.twitter.com/wvDlM5hPxY — UFC (@ufc) February 10, 2023

UFC 284 Volkanovksi vs. Makhachev Best Bet

There’s practically no value to taking Makhachev on the moneyline, which is why I’m looking at the method markets for the best bet. One thing that stands out about the lightweight champion is his ability to finish his opponent, proven by his having won each of his last five fights by either TKO or submission.

As great as Volkanovski is, Makhachev has him beat in pretty much all facets of the grappling/submission game. Look for Makhachev to make the challenger either snap or tap this weekend.

UFC 284 BEST BET: Islam Makhachev by Submission (+155)

— Devon Platana

