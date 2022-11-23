Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Heads to the Metaverse

Cool Cats, Veefriends, and Boss Beauties are a few of the NFT projects showcasing galleries in Macy’s virtual Thanksgiving Day Parade powered by OnCyber.

On Thursday, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will once again sweep the streets of New York City — but for enthusiasts who can’t attend in person, the event is heading to the metaverse for a virtual celebration of its 96th march.

The Web3 experience will be powered by metaverse curator OnCyber and kick off at 9 a.m. EST on Nov. 24. Fans near and far can access the virtual celebration by clicking here.

The metaverse parade will include galleries from five NFT projects, including Cool Cats, VeeFriends, gmoney, SupDucks, and Boss Beauties. The parade balloons featured in Macy’s parade experience in OnCyber were first featured as purchasable NFTs as part of last year’s celebration.

BBs Assemble! 🎉

We're honored to be part of this year's Macy's digital Thanksgiving Day Parade!



Plus! With YOUR help, BB can be turned into an IRL float to be included in next year's televised parade.



Here's how we do this together 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/8l5oZ0Mql3 — Boss Beauties (@BossBeauties) November 21, 2022

Macy’s virtual parade is free to attend and accessible on desktop and mobile. NFT collectors can also mint a virtual gallery pass for $50 to receive an OnCyber NFT gallery space, with 100% of the purchase price being donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

“Our genesis collection of Parade NFTs last year was so successful that we wanted to give our digital community the opportunity to select a native NFT design to be transformed into a real-world Macy’s Parade balloon while also creating an opportunity to raise critical funds for our partner Big Brothers Big Sisters of America,” Will Coss, executive producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, said in a statement.

From the parade’s launch on Nov. 24 until 11:59 p.m. EST on Dec. 4, fans can vote on their favorite NFT project to be transformed into a physical float in next year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The first 100,000 fans to vote will receive a free Macy’s digital collectible.

Read More: