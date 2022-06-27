The reposado showdown saw Lobos 1707 best over 100 other tequila brands at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

While the NBA GOAT debate rages on between Michael Jordan and LeBron James, a decision has been reached on whose tequila reigns supreme.

James’ Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal company’s reposado offering was named Best Reposado Tequila at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the company announced Monday, beating out 100 other reposado tequila brands. That includes Michael Jordan’s Cincoro brand, which was named a finalist last month.

The award was handed out Friday at a gala hosted by The Tasting Alliance and ReserveBar.

“We are extremely proud to have our tequila recognized by the most prestigious spirits competition in the world,” said Diego Osorio, Lobos 1707’s founder and chief creative officer. “My priority has always been delivering on our promise to create an exceptional tasting product, and receiving this award proves that we have done just that. The response we’ve received from consumers to our reposado tequila has been incredible and humbling.”

Despite launching in 2021, this is not the first major award for the brand that also lists Arnold Schwarzenegger as a key investor. It was also named a top-100 spirit at the 2022 Ultimate Spirits Challenge, earned a double gold medal at the 2022 SIP Awards, and gold medals at the 2022 New York International Spirits Competition and the Tequila & Mezcal Masters.

Lobos 1707 was additionally the top-selling liquor overall for both February and March on Drizly.

“The Tasting Alliance awards are all about ‘the juice’ – that’s what I love about their judging process, and that’s why you can be confident that this is an exceptional tequila,” said ReserveBar President Derek Correia on the occasion. “I love tequila and tasted the final ‘best of’ flight. The competition was fierce, but Lobos 1707 stood out. Like so many of the medal winners, we’re excited that this product is available to purchase on ReserveBar.com for convenient delivery right to your home or office.”

We’ll never get to see LeBron and MJ go shot for shot on the court — at least we don’t think we will — but the reposado showdown between the all-time greats now has a winner.