It’s About Damn Time Lizzo Trademarked “Sasha Flute”

Lizzo performs at the 2021 Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival at Golden Gate Park on October 30, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/WireImage)

Seven recent trademark filings indicate that Lizzo is ready to take Sasha Flute to new industries, including the metaverse, fashion, and children’s books.

All eyes have been on Lizzo since she played a few notes on James Madison’s crystal flute at the Library of Congress last week.

She was met with heavy criticism and twice as many supporters for playing the 200-year-old flute that belonged to the former president. Lizzo even went on to play the crystal flute at her DC concert performance during The Special Tour.

“This is Sasha Flute. She’s the most famous flute in the world owned by a Black woman. She’s going to be in the @librarycongress.” YASSSSS! @lizzo #SashaFlute pic.twitter.com/L8gB64c0QQ — Elizabeth Olesh (@Lizo18) October 3, 2022

The multi-Grammy-Award-winning artist is known for her impromptu flute performances at her concerts. But, if you’re a true fan of the unapologetic superstar, then you know Lizzo’s first love is her own instrument that she named Sasha Flute.

Lizzo and her representatives have filed seven trademarks for “SASHA FLUTE” with the US Patent and Trademark Office to further cement her flute’s spot in history, per attorney Josh Gerben of Gerben Intellectual Property.

All seven filings were submitted on Sept. 30 in New York by Peter Nussbaum, an attorney at Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi PC.

The “SASHA FLUTE” Trademark

The mark consists of standard characters without claim to any particular font style, size, or color.

Per the applications, Lizzo wants to use the SASHA FLUTE name for:

A metaverse environment for registered users to participate in discussions, play online games, and engage in social networking services.

Entertainment services including the production of TV, films, and movies, including animated series, television programming, and an interactive website for virtual reality gameplay.

Online retail store services featuring virtual goods and an online marketplace for NFT holders.

Toy action figures and accessories, including musical instruments, children’s educational toys for developing musical skills, plush and bath toys, and molded toy figures.

Clothing namely, hooded sweatshirts, jerseys, hats, shirts, pants, bandanas, wristbands, one-piece baby garments, dresses, jumpsuits, rompers, shoes, socks, and sleepwear.

Printed children’s books, puzzle books, posters, calendars, photographs, stickers, activity books, children’s arts and crafts paper kits, and songbooks.

Downloadable virtual goods, including music files and video clips authenticated by NFTs, clothing, children’s books series, comic book collections, cartoon characters, and audiovisual recordings.

This isn’t Lizzo’s first potential foray into the metaverse. Earlier this year, she participated in a Web3-powered performance at Roblox’s inaugural Song Breaker Awards. Lizzo partnered with Logitech to perform hits from her Special album.

Lizzo has a strong fanbase, so it’ll be interesting to see how the metaverse receives her presence.

In the meantime, a question for Apple: How long is it going to take to get Lizzo a flute emoji? (If you didn’t know, the only thing that comes up when you search for the instrument is champagne flutes!)

Read More: