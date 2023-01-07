Settle in for the final game of the 2022 regular season with the latest Packers vs. Lions odds and betting insights from our friends at FanDuel.
The seventh and final NFC postseason spot is on the line as Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football in the NFL’s 2022 regular season finale. Detroit has won four of its last five and seven of nine to get to .500 with a puncher’s chance at a first postseason berth since 2016. To get there, the Lions will need Seattle to lose to the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the day in addition to a primetime win over their division rival.
On Nov. 6, Green Bay lost to Detroit 15-9 to bring the Lions to 2-6 and the Packers to 3-6. Green Bay is 5-2 since then, including wins in its last three in a row. It’s as simple as it can get for the team previously left for dead: Win. And. In.
Heading into this NFC North showdown, let’s check out all the Packers vs. Lions odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Lions vs. Packers Odds: NFL Week 18
All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Jan. 8 and are subject to change.
Betting Lines
- Point Spread: Green Bay Packers -4.5 (-115) / Detroit Lions +4.5 (-105)
- Moneyline: Green Bay Packers (-240) / Detroit Lions (+198)
- Over/Under: OVER 49.5 (-105) / UNDER 49.5 (-115)
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Prop Bets
First TD Scorer
- Jamaal Williams: +650
- Aaron Jones: +650
- AJ Dillon: +800
- Christian Watson: +950
- Amon-Ra St. Brown: +1100
- Allen Lazard: +1300
- D’Andre Swift: +1300
- Robert Tonyan: +1700
- Romeo Doubs: +1800
- Randall Cobb: +1800
- DJ Chark: +2000
- Marcedes Lewis: +3000
Anytime TD Scorer
- Jamaal Williams: -130
- Aaron Jones: -110
- AJ Dillon: +110
- Christian Watson: +145
- Amon-Ra St. Brown: +170
- D’Andre Swift: +200
- Allen Lazard: +230
- Robert Tonyan: +330
- Romeo Doubs: +330
- Randall Cobb: +350
- DJ Chark: +370
To Score 2+ TDs
- Jamaal Williams: +350
- Aaron Jones: +500
- AJ Dillon: +600
- Christian Watson: +800
- Amon-Ra St. Brown: +950
- D’Andre Swift: +1100
- Allen Lazard: +1600
- Romeo Doubs: +2200
- Robert Tonyan: +2500
- Randall Cobb: +2800
- DJ Chark: +3200
- Marcedes Lewis: +7000
Top Packers-Lions Over/Unders
- Aaron Rodgers passing yards: 251.5
- Aaron Rodgers passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-136), Under 1.5 (+106)
- Aaron Rodgers pass completions: 21.5
- Jared Goff passing yards: 243.5
- Jared Goff passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+114), Under 1.5 (-146)
- Jared Goff pass completions: 21.5
- Aaron Jones rushing yards: 58.5
- Jamaal Williams rushing yards: 56.5
- AJ Dillon rushing yards: 42.5
- D’Andre Swift rushing yards: 33.5
- Aaron Rodgers rushing yards: 3.5
- Jared Goff rushing yards: 1.5
- Amon-Ra St. Brown receiving yards: 70.5
- Christian Watson receiving yards: 52.5
- Allen Lazard receiving yards: 50.5
- DJ Chark receiving yards: 32.5
- Romeo Doubs receiving yards: 29.5
- D’Andre Swift receiving yards: 24.5
- Randall Cobb receiving yards: 24.5
- Aaron Jones receiving yards: 17.5
- AJ Dillon receiving yards: 9.5
Top DET vs. GB Player Prop Parlays
- Aaron Rodgers to complete 25+ passes AND Green Bay win: +230
- Aaron Rodgers to rush for 10+ yards AND Green Bay win: +240
- Aaron Jones to have 4+ receptions AND Green Bay win: +240
- Jared Goff to throw 2+ TD passes AND Detroit win: +360
- Jared Goff to complete 25+ passes AND Detroit win: +540
- Jared Goff to throw 3+ TD passes AND Detroit win: +680
