Settle in for the final game of the 2022 regular season with the latest Packers vs. Lions odds and betting insights from our friends at FanDuel.

The seventh and final NFC postseason spot is on the line as Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football in the NFL’s 2022 regular season finale. Detroit has won four of its last five and seven of nine to get to .500 with a puncher’s chance at a first postseason berth since 2016. To get there, the Lions will need Seattle to lose to the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the day in addition to a primetime win over their division rival.

On Nov. 6, Green Bay lost to Detroit 15-9 to bring the Lions to 2-6 and the Packers to 3-6. Green Bay is 5-2 since then, including wins in its last three in a row. It’s as simple as it can get for the team previously left for dead: Win. And. In.

Heading into this NFC North showdown, let’s check out all the Packers vs. Lions odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lions vs. Packers Odds: NFL Week 18

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Jan. 8 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines

Point Spread : Green Bay Packers -4.5 (-115) / Detroit Lions +4.5 (-105)

: Green Bay Packers -4.5 (-115) / Detroit Lions +4.5 (-105) Moneyline : Green Bay Packers (-240) / Detroit Lions (+198)

: Green Bay Packers (-240) / Detroit Lions (+198) Over/Under: OVER 49.5 (-105) / UNDER 49.5 (-115)

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

Anytime TD Scorer

Jamaal Williams: -130

-130 Aaron Jones: -110

-110 AJ Dillon: +110

+110 Christian Watson: +145

+145 Amon-Ra St. Brown: +170

+170 D’Andre Swift: +200

+200 Allen Lazard: +230

+230 Robert Tonyan: +330

+330 Romeo Doubs: +330

+330 Randall Cobb: +350

+350 DJ Chark: +370

To Score 2+ TDs

Jamaal Williams: +350

+350 Aaron Jones: +500

+500 AJ Dillon: +600

+600 Christian Watson: +800

+800 Amon-Ra St. Brown: +950

+950 D’Andre Swift: +1100

+1100 Allen Lazard: +1600

+1600 Romeo Doubs: +2200

+2200 Robert Tonyan: +2500

+2500 Randall Cobb: +2800

+2800 DJ Chark: +3200

+3200 Marcedes Lewis: +7000

Top Packers-Lions Over/Unders

Aaron Rodgers passing yards: 251.5

251.5 Aaron Rodgers passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-136), Under 1.5 (+106)

Over 1.5 (-136), Under 1.5 (+106) Aaron Rodgers pass completions: 21.5

21.5 Jared Goff passing yards: 243.5

243.5 Jared Goff passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+114), Under 1.5 (-146)

Over 1.5 (+114), Under 1.5 (-146) Jared Goff pass completions: 21.5

21.5 Aaron Jones rushing yards: 58.5

58.5 Jamaal Williams rushing yards: 56.5

56.5 AJ Dillon rushing yards: 42.5

42.5 D’Andre Swift rushing yards: 33.5

33.5 Aaron Rodgers rushing yards: 3.5

3.5 Jared Goff rushing yards: 1.5

1.5 Amon-Ra St. Brown receiving yards: 70.5

70.5 Christian Watson receiving yards : 52.5

: 52.5 Allen Lazard receiving yards : 50.5

: 50.5 DJ Chark receiving yards : 32.5

: 32.5 Romeo Doubs receiving yards : 29.5

: 29.5 D’Andre Swift receiving yards : 24.5

: 24.5 Randall Cobb receiving yards : 24.5

: 24.5 Aaron Jones receiving yards : 17.5

: 17.5 AJ Dillon receiving yards: 9.5

Top DET vs. GB Player Prop Parlays

Aaron Rodgers to complete 25+ passes AND Green Bay win: +230

+230 Aaron Rodgers to rush for 10+ yards AND Green Bay win: +240

+240 Aaron Jones to have 4+ receptions AND Green Bay win: +240

+240 Jared Goff to throw 2+ TD passes AND Detroit win: +360

+360 Jared Goff to complete 25+ passes AND Detroit win: +540

+540 Jared Goff to throw 3+ TD passes AND Detroit win: +680

