Hear from the USA veteran about chasing soccer dreams around the world, what she looks for in a partner like Adidas, and representing her nation on the sport’s biggest stage.

It’s been a busy summer for Lindsey Horan. In June, Olympique Lyonnais agreed to a transfer with the former Portland Thorns midfielder to keep her in France through 2026. Now, the veteran attacker is on a mission to help the USWNT defend their crown when the FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off Thursday, July 20 from Australia and New Zealand.

The Colorado native, alongside fellow 2019 World Cup champion Alex Morgan, will serve as a co-captain for the Stars and Stripes.

Ahead of the trip Down Under, Boardroom caught up with Lindsey Horan during a photoshoot with Adidas. She opened up about what she looks for in the ideal brand partner, the honor of playing for Team USA in yet another World Cup, and the major differences that come with playing club football stateside versus overseas.

VINCIANE NGOMSI: As a pro athlete, you have the opportunity to work with a lot of different brands. What are some qualities you look for when approached to work with an endorsement partner and why did you pick Adidas?

LINDSEY HORAN: I was very young when I first started working with Adidas. At that age, I was just excited about anyone that wanted to work with me. But I think now that I’ve become older, more experienced, and whatnot, obviously, you have to like the brand to start. I think that’s what we all want. Also, the family aspect is a pretty cool feeling. Even at this photo shoot, they’ve been treating me so well, so I’m very happy.

VN: Speaking of family, I’d assume you consider the ladies on your team family, whether it’s the national team or Lyon. Can you explain how you build those healthy relationships with your teammates knowing that at any moment, personnel changes can occur?

LH: I think that’s just something that we deal with in football. But I think it’s very important for me to develop any kind of relationship, especially with teammates. The national team is a great example because most of us play for different clubs. And every once in a while, we have to come together and play for the United States. You need those relationships and friendships on and off the pitch.

Photos courtesy of Adidas

VN: Talk to me about the pride you have in representing the United States. Whether it be friendly or something as big as the World Cup, is there an anecdote or moment where you really felt the proudest?

LH: It’s what you just said there. Every time I wear the crest or put on the jersey, it’s a really cool moment for me. Obviously, when we walk out on the field and the national anthem plays, I think it just brings everything together for me. I get teary-eyed every single time because I know that I’m representing our nation and get to play in front of our fans.

I think probably the biggest moment for me was during the 2019 World Cup. Playing in a World Cup has been my dream ever since I was a little kid. When I finally walked out onto the field for the first game of the tournament, it was one of the coolest moments of my life. I knew my parents were in the crowd as well and I got even more emotional. This is just what the game means to me, and what the jersey means to me and this nation means to me.

VN: You’ve played top-level football in both the United States and Europe. From your perspective, what are the main similarities and differences you’ve noticed, from the game itself to being immersed in the culture?

LH: Probably one of the main things about being in Europe is everything is about football. Down to the style and fashion, really. Kids grow up playing the sport. And I think you see in America that now it’s growing more. Obviously, we’d like it to keep getting popular. Playing-wise, it’s just completely different. It’s not that one is bad and the other is good. They’re just different.

The NWSL is the highest-paced league I’ve ever played in. I think you could probably see that watching. Everyone is so athletic, so physical, and obviously, the game’s getting a bit better in the technical aspect. In France, and I’ve said it before, they just value the ball. It’s kind of my style. It’s not as fast-paced, but it’s getting more physical over here, which is exciting.