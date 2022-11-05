The Kodner Galleries Hollywood Replica Cars Auction goes live on Sunday, Nov. 6 featuring replica cars from some of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters.

From its debut in 1985, the Back to the Future franchise captured imaginations around the world in a wave of hoverboards, self-lacing sneakers, and seemingly impossible magic from a faraway time called 2015. Here in 2022, we now see the likes of Tony Hawk gliding off the ground on a commercially produced hoverboard and sneakerheads around the globe trying to get their hands on the Nike Mag self-lacing sneaker depicted in the film. Yet, one piece of tech from the film remains categorized in the “whoa, this is still impossible” archives; the time-traveling DeLorean.

So… is time travel possible? NASA says technically yes, though not how it’s depicted on the silver screen — but while movie buffs may not be able to time travel in their own personal DeLorean, Kodner Galleries’ latest collection of Hollywood replica vehicles headed for auction this month is taking giddy bidders right back to the future on Sunday, Nov. 6.

In addition to a 1981 DMC DeLorean Back to The Future replica and a 2002 Aston Martin Vanquish replica from the James Bond film Die Another Day, the auction includes a 1965 Shelby AC Cobra that is expected to rake in upwards of $1.2 million.

But before we get into the iconic vehicles listed for purchase, let’s explain the process that gets the car from the bidding site to your driveway.

How Do Car Auctions Work?

More than nine million cars are sold through auctions each year, but it’s not every day that automobile buffs can get their hands on classic replicas from Hollywood blockbusters. Let’s dig into the process for those interested in bidding on these iconic vehicles:

Bidders must be at least 18 years old to participate. Methods of bidding on the vehicles include live in-person bidding, absentee bidding, and phone bidding. Online bidding is available across four platforms: LiveAuctioneers, Bidsquare, Invaluable, and The Saleroom. Register to bid. This can be done by submitting a bidder registration form or phoning Kodner Galleries. This action creates your bidder number that will be used to submit formal bids.

Bidding Increments

Of course, potential purchasers can’t just shout any number they please. Bid increments represent the minimum difference between the subsequent and immediately preceding bids as an auction proceeds. If you want to get your hands on one of these cars, use the chart below to guide you through the bidding process:

From To Increment $0 $500 $25 $501 $1,000 $50 $1,001 $2,000 $100 $2001 $5,000 $200 $5001 $10,000 $500 $10,001 $20,000 $1,000 $20,001 $50,000 $2,000 $50,001 + $5,000

What Happens When You Win a Car Auction?

Winners will receive an email invoice consisting of the auctioned price, buyer’s premium (including the bidding platform fee), shipping, and taxes (as applicable). Payments are due within five days of winning and are only accepted as wire transfer, check, money order, cashier’s check, or Zelle. Ask the gallery to ship your vehicle, or choose a third-party shipping service. Third-party services charge extra fees for anyone picking up their purchase after ten days.

Now that we got all of the technical jargon out of the way let’s take a look at some of the cars available. Remember, these vehicles aren’t the exact cars from the iconic films below, but the same make, model, and model year, making them effectively identical replicas of Hollywood’s finest.

Kodner Galleries Hollywood Replica Cars Auction

1981 DMC DeLorean

Made famous by: The Back to the Future trilogy (1985-1990)

The Back to the Future trilogy (1985-1990) Estimated Auction Value: $60,000.00 – $70,000.00

2002 Aston Martin Vanquish

Made famous by : The James Bond film Die Another Day (2002)

: The James Bond film Die Another Day (2002) Estimated Auction Value: $70,000.00 – $90,000.00

1963 Corvette Stingray

Made famous by : 2022’s The Batman

: 2022’s The Batman Estimated Auction Value: $120,000.00 – $160,000.00

1967 Ford Shelby GT500

Made famous by : 2000’s Gone in 60 Seconds

: 2000’s Gone in 60 Seconds Estimated Auction Value: $200,000.00 – $300,000.00

The auction by Kodner Galleries will go live on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. ET.

Bidding will be available by phone, online, or in person.

Click here to see more photos from all cars listed for auction.

