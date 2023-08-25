How Did Kobe Bryant Spend the Eve of His Final NBA Game?

On the eve of his NBA finale, Kobe Bryant bid farewell to the game in a surprising way. Boardroom’s Gabe Oshin breaks down the Mamba’s final NBA evening.

Kobe Bryant will forever be one of the best ever to play the game of basketball.

However, the Black Mamba was notorious for his fierce commitment to achieve that level of perfection in everything he did, both on and off the court. The legendary LA Laker set a new blueprint for professional athletes, channeling the same intensity and finesse that led to five NBA titles into a diverse portfolio of interests that would fuel his all-too-short retirement.

On the evening of April 13, 2016, Kobe already had partially turned the page on his next chapter.

In the aftermath of his departure from the hardwood, Bryant famously leaned into a suite of skills that expanded his lasting legacy. From innovative entrepreneur to Oscar-winning film writer and star, Kobe had bigger plans for what came next.

Boardroom’s Gabe Oshin breaks down how his final night as an NBA player laid the foundation for what he would begin to build in retirement.