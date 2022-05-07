Boardroom dives into the latest Kentucky Derby betting odds and analysis ahead of Saturday’s 148th running of the first leg of the 2022 Triple Crown.

The Run for the Roses. The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports. An excuse to drink several mint juleps in a gigantic hat. Whatever you choose to call the Kentucky Derby, the 148th running of the most famous event in American horse racing arrives Saturday.

And you’ve got bets to place.

With that in mind, let’s check out the latest Kentucky Derby odds courtesy of FanDuel partner TVG.

Kentucky Derby 2022 Betting Odds

All odds via FanDuel partner TVG. Numbers can change in real time — visit TVG for the latest figures.

1. Zandon: 3/1 (+300)

2. Epicenter: 7/2 (+350)

3. Messier: 8/1 (+800)

4. Mo Donegal: 10/1 (+1000)

5. White Abarrio: 10/1 (+1000)

6. Taiba: 12/1 (+1200)

t-7. Smile Happy: 20/1 (+2000)

t-7. Crown Pride: 20/1 (+2000)

t-7. Charge It: 20/1 (+2000)

t-7. Simplification: 20/1 (+2000)

t-7. Cyberknife: 20/1 (+2000)

t-7. Zosos: 20/1 (+2000)

13. 10 horses tied at 30/1 (+3000)

Kentucky Derby Picks & Analysis

