Katie Taylor vs. Karen Carabajal Odds & Prop Bets

It’s an undefeated scrap for undisputed gold! Check out what the FanDuel Sportsbook odds say about who will come out on top in Saturday’s Taylor vs. Carabajal clash.
Ireland’s Katie Taylor puts her unblemished record on the line when she takes on Karen Carabajal at Wembley’s OVO Arena in London on Saturday.
The 36-year-old is coming off a huge split-decision victory over Amanda Serrano in April to maintain her undisputed lightweight champion status. Many labeled the bout — the first women’s boxing match to ever headline a main card at Madison Square Garden — as a fight of the year candidate. Meanwhile, Argentina’s Carabajal heads into the contest as a relatively unknown fighter at the global level, though she sports an undefeated record all the same.
Will Taylor get by Carabajal to extend his winning streak to 22 fights, or will the latter shock the world and steal all four 135-pound belts? Boardroom dives into the latest odds, picks, and predictions via FanDuel Sportsbook ahead of Saturday’s Carabajal vs. Taylor bout.
Katie Taylor vs. Karen Carabajal Odds to Win
Moneyline (2-way)
Taylor: -3000
Carabajal: +1300
Moneyline (3-way)
Taylor: -1800
Carabajal: +1300
Draw: +2000
Carabajal vs. Taylor Prop Bets
Method of victory
Taylor by:
KO/TKO: +250
Points/decision: -260
Carabajal by:
KO/TKO: +2000
Points/decision: +2600
Over/under total rounds
OVER 8.5: -450
UNDER 8.5: +310
Will the fight go the distance?
YES: -270
NO: +200
Round betting
Taylor to win in…
Round 1-2: +3000
Round 3-4: +2000
Round 5-6: +1300
Round 7-8: +1100
Round 9-10: +1000
Carabajal to win in…
Round 1-2: +5500
Round 3-4: +5500
Round 5-6: +5500
Round 7-8: +5500
Round 9-10: +5500
Katie Taylor vs. Karen Elizabeth Carabajal streams live on Oct. 29, 2022 on DAZN in over 200 countries. Ring walks are expected to take place at approximately 5 p.m. ET.
