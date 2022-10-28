About Boardroom

Sports October 28, 2022
Griffin Adams
Griffin Adams

Katie Taylor vs. Karen Carabajal Odds & Prop Bets

Katie Taylor vs. Karen Carabajal
Katie Taylor and Karen Garabajal face off as boxing promoter Eddie Hearn looks on during a press conference in London ahead of Saturday's fight. (Photo by James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images)
It’s an undefeated scrap for undisputed gold! Check out what the FanDuel Sportsbook odds say about who will come out on top in Saturday’s Taylor vs. Carabajal clash.

Ireland’s Katie Taylor puts her unblemished record on the line when she takes on Karen Carabajal at Wembley’s OVO Arena in London on Saturday.

The 36-year-old is coming off a huge split-decision victory over Amanda Serrano in April to maintain her undisputed lightweight champion status. Many labeled the bout — the first women’s boxing match to ever headline a main card at Madison Square Garden — as a fight of the year candidate. Meanwhile, Argentina’s Carabajal heads into the contest as a relatively unknown fighter at the global level, though she sports an undefeated record all the same.

Will Taylor get by Carabajal to extend his winning streak to 22 fights, or will the latter shock the world and steal all four 135-pound belts? Boardroom dives into the latest odds, picks, and predictions via FanDuel Sportsbook ahead of Saturday’s Carabajal vs. Taylor bout.

Katie Taylor vs. Karen Carabajal Odds to Win

Odds can change over time. To get the latest numbers, click here to visit FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline (2-way)

Taylor: -3000
Carabajal: +1300

Moneyline (3-way)

Taylor: -1800
Carabajal: +1300
Draw: +2000

Carabajal vs. Taylor Prop Bets

Method of victory

Taylor by:

KO/TKO: +250
Points/decision: -260

Carabajal by:

KO/TKO: +2000
Points/decision: +2600

Over/under total rounds

OVER 8.5: -450
UNDER 8.5: +310

Will the fight go the distance?

YES: -270
NO: +200

Round betting

Taylor to win in…

Round 1-2: +3000
Round 3-4: +2000
Round 5-6: +1300
Round 7-8: +1100
Round 9-10: +1000

Carabajal to win in…

Round 1-2: +5500
Round 3-4: +5500
Round 5-6: +5500
Round 7-8: +5500
Round 9-10: +5500

Katie Taylor vs. Karen Elizabeth Carabajal streams live on Oct. 29, 2022 on DAZN in over 200 countries. Ring walks are expected to take place at approximately 5 p.m. ET.

