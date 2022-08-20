Get ready for Saturday’s welterweight title rematch at UFC 278 with the latest Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards odds and prop bets via FanDuel Sportsbook.

In December of 2015, Kamaru Usman stepped into the octagon to face Leon Edwards in Orlando, Florida. It was just his second bout in the UFC. Since then, “The Nigerian Nightmare” has won 14 bouts in a row, won the UFC welterweight championship, defended his belt five times, and emerged as a popular pick for the No. 1 pound-for-pound MMA fighter in the world.

What a difference seven years makes — and it all comes full circle in a UFC 278 main event against Edwards with the title on the line. Naturally, “Rocky” is undefeated since that first meeting himself. So, who’s got the betting edge in this bang-bang 170-pound rematch?

Ahead of the main event action this weekend at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, let’s dive into the finest Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards odds and props on offer at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman Odds to Win

Odds can change — visit FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest numbers.

Kamaru Usman: -370

Leon Edwards: +265

Draw: +5000

Usman vs. Edwards 2 Prop Bets

Method of victory

Usman by points/decision: -100

Usman by submission: +1800

Usman by KO/TKO: +270

Edwards by points/decision: +850

Edwards by submission: +2200

Edwards by KO/TKO: +500

How fight will end

KO/TKO: +145

Submission: +1200

Points/decision: -155

Over/under total rounds

Over 4.5: -174

Under 4.5: +146

Will the fight go the distance?

Yes: -144

No: +114

Special UFC 278 props

Usman to win, have most takedowns, land most sig. strikes: -135

Usman to have four or more takedowns: +300

Either fighter to win in R3 or R4: +550

Either fighter to win in R4 or R5: +550

Both fighters to have a takedown in R1: +850

Edwards to have a knockdown in Round 1: +1000

Edwards to win, have most takedowns, land most sig. strikes: +1000

Usman to have mos sig. strikes in R 1, win by KO/TKO in R2: +1900

Usman to win in last minute of R1 or first minute of R2: +2200

Leon Edwards to win in first minute of R1 or last minute of R1: +2900

Usman to win in first minute of R1: +3200

UFC 278 Fight Card

Main card

Welterweight championship: Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Leon Edwards

Middleweight: Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold

Men’s bantamweight: José Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Women’s bantamweight: Wu Yanan vs. Lucie Pudilová

Light heavyweight: Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker

Prelim card

Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov

Lightweight: Leonardo Santos vs. Jared Gordon

Men’s featherweight: Sean Woodson vs. Luis Saldaña

Welterweight: AJ Fletcher vs. Ange Loosa

Early prelims

Men’s flyweight: Amir Albazi vs. Francisco Figueiredo

Men’s bantamweight: Aori Qileng vs. Jay Perrin

Men’s flyweight: Daniel Lacerda vs. Victor Altamirano