Get ready for Saturday’s welterweight title rematch at UFC 278 with the latest Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards odds and prop bets via FanDuel Sportsbook.
In December of 2015, Kamaru Usman stepped into the octagon to face Leon Edwards in Orlando, Florida. It was just his second bout in the UFC. Since then, “The Nigerian Nightmare” has won 14 bouts in a row, won the UFC welterweight championship, defended his belt five times, and emerged as a popular pick for the No. 1 pound-for-pound MMA fighter in the world.
What a difference seven years makes — and it all comes full circle in a UFC 278 main event against Edwards with the title on the line. Naturally, “Rocky” is undefeated since that first meeting himself. So, who’s got the betting edge in this bang-bang 170-pound rematch?
Ahead of the main event action this weekend at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, let’s dive into the finest Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards odds and props on offer at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman Odds to Win
Kamaru Usman: -370
Leon Edwards: +265
Draw: +5000
Usman vs. Edwards 2 Prop Bets
Method of victory
Usman by points/decision: -100
Usman by submission: +1800
Usman by KO/TKO: +270
Edwards by points/decision: +850
Edwards by submission: +2200
Edwards by KO/TKO: +500
How fight will end
KO/TKO: +145
Submission: +1200
Points/decision: -155
Over/under total rounds
Over 4.5: -174
Under 4.5: +146
Will the fight go the distance?
Yes: -144
No: +114
Special UFC 278 props
Usman to win, have most takedowns, land most sig. strikes: -135
Usman to have four or more takedowns: +300
Either fighter to win in R3 or R4: +550
Either fighter to win in R4 or R5: +550
Both fighters to have a takedown in R1: +850
Edwards to have a knockdown in Round 1: +1000
Edwards to win, have most takedowns, land most sig. strikes: +1000
Usman to have mos sig. strikes in R 1, win by KO/TKO in R2: +1900
Usman to win in last minute of R1 or first minute of R2: +2200
Leon Edwards to win in first minute of R1 or last minute of R1: +2900
Usman to win in first minute of R1: +3200
UFC 278 Fight Card
Main card
Welterweight championship: Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Leon Edwards
Middleweight: Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold
Men’s bantamweight: José Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili
Women’s bantamweight: Wu Yanan vs. Lucie Pudilová
Light heavyweight: Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker
Prelim card
Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov
Lightweight: Leonardo Santos vs. Jared Gordon
Men’s featherweight: Sean Woodson vs. Luis Saldaña
Welterweight: AJ Fletcher vs. Ange Loosa
Early prelims
Men’s flyweight: Amir Albazi vs. Francisco Figueiredo
Men’s bantamweight: Aori Qileng vs. Jay Perrin
Men’s flyweight: Daniel Lacerda vs. Victor Altamirano