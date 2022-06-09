Backed by a decorated group of investors that includes Billie Jean King and Abby Wambach, the media platform looks to continue its work covering the wide world of women’s sports.

June marks the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Celebrations are lined up around the country to commemorate the monumental legislation that paved the way for the proliferation of women’s sports.

Frustrated by the lack of accessibility of highlights and commentary of women’s sporting events just a few short years ago, former Stanford Cardinal star midfielder Haley Rosen took matters into her own hands. Responding to a gap in the market, she launched Just Women’s Sports as a platform dedicated to raising the bar not just for covering woman athletes, but celebrating them.

Now, JWS is positioned to tackle its next chapter thanks to a successful fundraising round to the tune of $6 million.

Women’s sports are on the rise, as evidenced by the undeniable trajectories of the WNBA, NWSL, as well as the skyrocketing viewership and attendance numbers in women’s sports across the world.

“The business case for women’s sports has never been clearer, and Just Women’s Sports is positioned to be the leading media platform in the space,” said New York Liberty owners and JWS investors Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai in an official statement. “We’re thrilled to partner with them as they enter this next phase of growth.”

On Thursday, the outlet announced the successful completion of a $6 million fundraising round led by Blue Pool Capital. The fundraise includes one of the most iconic arbiters of Title IX, Billie Jean King. She is joined by all-star slate of investors that includes Allyson Felix, Abby Wambach, Sam Kerr, Lynn Williams, Paul Rabil, and Apolo Ohno.

As Billie Jean King said in reflecting on the importance of JWS as an outlet:

“Just Women’s Sports is building on the foundation of earlier pioneers by creating a media platform that celebrates and elevates the incredible athletes and stories in women’s sports. Haley and her team have the vision and talent necessary to usher in a new era in sports media.”

JWS currently features original content, including a women’s sports scoreboard, editorial, and a suite of podcasts including “Snacks” with hosts Sam Mewis and Lynn Williams of the USWNT and “NETLIFE” with national champion South Carolina Gamecocks basketball coach Dawn Staley.

Looking back on this journey so far, Rosen herself naturally puts it best.

“We knew the on-field product was great, and that women’s sports just needed better coverage and smarter marketing to truly break into the mainstream,” she said. “This latest round of funding gives us the resources to cement our status as the leading platform in the space.”