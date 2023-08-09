8/9/2023 - Anthony Joshua and Robert Helenius with promoter Eddie Hearn (centre) during a press conference at the Pan Pacific London Hotel, London. Picture date: Wednesday August 9, 2023. (Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images/Alamy Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

This article originally appeared at FanDuel Research.

Get set for Saturday’s heavyweight action with the latest Joshua vs. Helenius odds and betting insights from FanDuel Research.

Across the pond in London this weekend, we are scheduled for a boxing brawl between two bazookas.

After original opponent Dillian Whyte was forced off the card due to the results of a pre-fight doping test, Anthony “AJ” Joshua (25-3, 22 KO) and fill-in Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius (32-4, 21 KO) will headline an eight-bout Matchroom Boxing fight card this Saturday, Aug. 12, from The O2 in Greenwich in the southeast of the UK capital.

Helenius steps in after fighting as recently as Aug. 5 in his native Finland, earning a stoppage victory in brief work against unsung Mika Mielonen. Joshua, meanwhile, will look to adjust his approach to the sturdy Helenius while in search of an emphatic finish that would be his first since 2020.

Let’s get set for Saturday’s heavyweight action with the latest Joshua vs. Helenius odds and betting insights from FanDuel Research, plus the full fight card.

Joshua vs. Helenius Odds

All Joshua-Helenius boxing odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline

Anthony Joshua : -1800

: -1800 Robert Helenius: +940

Will Fight Go the Distance?

Yes : +370

: +370 No: -600

Method Of Victory

Joshua by Points or Decision : +460

: +460 Joshua by KO/TKO : -390

: -390 Draw : +2600

: +2600 Helenius by Points or Decision : +2600

: +2600 Helenius by KO/TKO: +1200

Specific round betting for Joshua-Helenius is also available at FanDuel Sportsbook.

How To Watch Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius

DAZN will carry the broadcasting rights in the United States, live-streaming the event on their app as well as DAZN.com — an existing subscription is required.

The card is slated to begin at 2 p.m. ET, with Main event ringwalks for Joshua and Helenius scheduled tentatively for 5 p.m. ET — hey, who doesn’t love some Saturday afternoon heavyweight action?

Fighter History

Anthony Joshua

A former unified heavyweight champion, AJ has become an icon in the modern era of boxing, especially in his native UK. Standing at 6-foot-6 with an 82-inch reach, Joshua is one of the true titans of the division. His imposing frame and physicality can be overwhelming for a would-be title contender.

At 33 years of age, Joshua has fought to a 25-3 record highlighted by a sharp career KO rate of 78.6%. Two of his three professional losses came via decision against Oleksandr Usyk, who is the current No. 3 ranked pound-for-pound boxer in the world on the most respected lists, including The Ring, ESPN, and the Boxing Writers Association of America.

Looking to start up another winning streak, Joshua sets his sights on Helenius after originally scheduling a rematch with Whyte. For Joshua, he defeated Jermaine Franklin Jr. via majority decision his last time in the ring (Nov. 2022). Keep in mind: Joshua’s career originally started with 22 consecutive wins, 21 of which came by stoppage.

Against Helenius in London, Joshua would do well to exercise his range and outside boxing skills. Helenius stands slightly taller than AJ, but Joshua’s reach is three inches longer. Additionally, Joshua is the younger, better-conditioned athlete compared to his opponent this weekend.

Robert Helenius

Hailing from Finland, Robert Helenius is a well-seasoned heavyweight. Similarly towering at 6-foot-6, he has 36 professional fights on his record, highlighted by 32 victories. Naturally, he presents a different challenge for Joshua compared to the stockier Whyte.

Thus far, Helenius’ most notable bout came back in October of 2022 against Deontay Wilder. On that night, Wilder used a massive recoil right hand off the ropes to knockout Helenius just before the conclusion of the first round.

Last Saturday, Helenius got his feet back under him by defeating fellow countryman Mika Mielonen via third-round TKO. Coming into the bout, Mielonen had been 6-0 until running into Helenius. Can Helenius use the recent strong performance to channel momentum into his clash against Joshua with just seven days in between matchups?

Joshua may not have the mind-numbing power that Wilder possesses, but Helenius will still need to work cautiously when in AJ’s range. Helenius will be the heavier fighter, but it will be an arduous challenge all night to not be outboxed by the longer, faster Englishman.

Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius: Full Card

Heavyweight main event: Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius

Heavyweight: Filip Hrgovic vs. Dempsey McKean

Heavyweight: Johnny Fisher vs. Harry Armstrong

Heavyweight: Derek Chisora vs. Gerald Washington

Super lightweight (140 lbs.): Campbell Hatton vs. Tom Ansell

Middleweight (160 lbs.): George Liddard vs. Bas Oosterweghel

Featherweight (126 lbs.): Brandon Scott vs. Louis Norman

Super flyweight (115 lbs.): Maisey Rose Courtney vs. Gemma Ruegg

— Gabriel Santiago