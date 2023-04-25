About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Contracts & Salaries April 25, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

Jordan Love Contract & Salary Breakdown

The Green Bay Packers selected QB Jordan Love 26th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. (Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)
The Aaron Rodgers trade means a new day in Green Bay at quarterback — check out the details of the Packers’ Jordan Love contract.

It was bandied about for months. The rumors fairly flew, and then they flew some more. Finally, on April 24, 2023, the Green Bay Packers traded franchise legend and future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets for an arsenal of draft picks.

Suddenly, the balance of power in two NFL divisions became an incredibly intriguing question.

At Lambeau Field — barring an additional signing — it means the beginning of the Jordan Love era behind center.

Due to his humble rookie scale compensation amounting to four years and $12.38 million thanks to his status as a 2020 draft pick, it means a wildly different salary cap outlook for President/CEO Brian Gutekunst and General Manager Mark Murphy’s front office awash in the kind of flexibility the team hasn’t seen in years.

Love is still very much an unknown around the NFL at 24 years of age, as he enters the 2023 season having appeared in just 10 games and thrown 83 passes. With that in mind, it’s worth a much closer look at what his modest salary footprint means for the Packers’ roster jigsaw puzzle as it relates to adding additional talent to maximize the potential the big Utah State standout brings to the table.

Let’s dive into the finer salary particulars behind the Packers’ Jordan Love contract at the rookie scale.

Click here for Boardroom’s full breakdown of the Packers-Jets Aaron Rodgers trade.

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

Jordan Love Contract & Salary Details

All dollar figures as noted by Spotrac.

Years: 4
Total value: $12,383,453
Average annual value: $3,095,863
Guaranteed at signing: $12,383,453
Free agency: 2024 or 2025

As a first-round draft pick, Love’s rookie deal includes a potential fifth-year team option for 2024 worth $20.272 million, giving his contract a max value of five years and $32.655 million at an average annual value of $6.531 million. Per NFL salary rules, the team has a deadline of May 1, 2023, to make a decision on the option year.

Compare these numbers to Rodgers’ $59.5 million in effective cash earnings for the 2023 season and a dead cap number — basically what his team would owe him if they released him on the spot — that gets as high as $51.14 million for 2025.

Jordan Love’s Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

TOTAL CAREER EARNINGS THRU 2022 SEASON$10,084,800

ESTIMATED CAREER EARNINGS THRU 2023 SEASON$12,383,452
ESTIMATED CAREER EARNINGS THRU 2024 SEASON (including team option): $32,655,452

More Contracts & Salaries:

Want to Wear it Like Love?
Get Your Packers Gear Now!
Green Bay PackersContractsJordan LoveNFLfootballAaron RodgersNFL contracts
About The Author
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn is the Managing Editor of Boardroom. Before joining the team, he was an editor and multimedia talent for several sports and culture verticals at Minute Media and an editor, reporter, and site manager at SB Nation. A specialist in content strategy, copywriting, and SEO, he has additionally worked as a digital consultant in the corporate services, retail, and tech industries. He cannot be expected to be impartial on any matter regarding the Florida Gators or Atlanta Braves. Follow him on Twitter @RealFakeSamDunn.