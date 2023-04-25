The Green Bay Packers selected QB Jordan Love 26th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. (Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

The Aaron Rodgers trade means a new day in Green Bay at quarterback — check out the details of the Packers’ Jordan Love contract.

It was bandied about for months. The rumors fairly flew, and then they flew some more. Finally, on April 24, 2023, the Green Bay Packers traded franchise legend and future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets for an arsenal of draft picks.

Suddenly, the balance of power in two NFL divisions became an incredibly intriguing question.

Trade compensation, per sources:



Jets get:

🏈Aaron Rodgers, pick No. 15, a 2023 5th-rd pick (No. 170).



Packers get:

🏈Pick No. 13, a 2023 2nd-rd pick (No. 42), a 6th-rd pick (No. 207), a conditional 2024 2nd-rd pick that becomes a 1st if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays. pic.twitter.com/Q2vUMfyZGH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023

At Lambeau Field — barring an additional signing — it means the beginning of the Jordan Love era behind center.

Due to his humble rookie scale compensation amounting to four years and $12.38 million thanks to his status as a 2020 draft pick, it means a wildly different salary cap outlook for President/CEO Brian Gutekunst and General Manager Mark Murphy’s front office awash in the kind of flexibility the team hasn’t seen in years.

Love is still very much an unknown around the NFL at 24 years of age, as he enters the 2023 season having appeared in just 10 games and thrown 83 passes. With that in mind, it’s worth a much closer look at what his modest salary footprint means for the Packers’ roster jigsaw puzzle as it relates to adding additional talent to maximize the potential the big Utah State standout brings to the table.

Let’s dive into the finer salary particulars behind the Packers’ Jordan Love contract at the rookie scale.

Jordan Love Contract & Salary Details

All dollar figures as noted by Spotrac.

Years: 4

Total value: $12,383,453

Average annual value: $3,095,863

Guaranteed at signing: $12,383,453

Free agency: 2024 or 2025

As a first-round draft pick, Love’s rookie deal includes a potential fifth-year team option for 2024 worth $20.272 million, giving his contract a max value of five years and $32.655 million at an average annual value of $6.531 million. Per NFL salary rules, the team has a deadline of May 1, 2023, to make a decision on the option year.

Compare these numbers to Rodgers’ $59.5 million in effective cash earnings for the 2023 season and a dead cap number — basically what his team would owe him if they released him on the spot — that gets as high as $51.14 million for 2025.

Jordan Love’s Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

TOTAL CAREER EARNINGS THRU 2022 SEASON: $10,084,800

ESTIMATED CAREER EARNINGS THRU 2023 SEASON: $12,383,452

ESTIMATED CAREER EARNINGS THRU 2024 SEASON (including team option): $32,655,452