Pharrell Williams’ Joopiter Wants to Sell You the World’s Tiniest Handbag

If you want to secure this bag from Joopiter, you’ll need a microscope.

Joopiter is holding its first-ever live auction next week, and the smallest item is a MSCHF bag that’s generating the biggest buzz.

MSCHF’s microscopic bright green handbag is smaller than a grain of sea salt, 657 by 222 by 700 micrometers, and is modeled after Louis Vuitton’s OnTheGo tote with the tiniest LV monogram embroidered on the piece. Legendary multi-hyphenate Pharrell Williams is Louis’ head men’s creative director as well as the founder of Joopiter, a digital first auction platform that will soon release the full catalog of the auction titled Just Phriends, taking place from June 19-27. Pharrell’s friend Sarah Andelman, the founder of fashion brand Collette, is curating the auction collection that will preview at Paris’s Perrotin Gallery, coinciding with his first show at the helm of Louis Vuitton.

via MSCHF

More details on the Joopiter auction drop and merch drops are forthcoming, but MSCHF’s bag is par for the course when it comes to the Brooklyn brand’s inventively absurd aesthetic. Previous drops have included $76,000 Birkinstock sandals made entirely from Birkin bags, and a pair of super customized Nike Air Max 97s containing holy water from the River Jordan that MSCHF called “Jesus shoes.”

The bag was reportedly created out of resin through a sort of 3-D printing for microscopic items called two-photon polymerization. The bright, somewhat translucent nature of the bag will make it more visible on a microscopic slide. MSCHF told The New York Times that the bag will be auctioned in a sealed gel case mounted under a microscope with a digital display. Because if you’re going to spend all that money on a bag, you might as well be able to see it, right?