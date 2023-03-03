Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane face off during the UFC 285 press conference on Thursday in Las Vegas. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Get set for UFC 285 with a big Jones vs. Gane prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from FanDuel Sportsbook.

It’s been 1,119 days since Jon Jones stepped inside a UFC octagon. It’s also been 928 days since Jones vacated his light heavyweight championship to announce his move to the UFC’s heavyweight division. After 13 years of light heavyweight domination, 15 title fights, and 11 divisional title defenses, Jones will finally face No. 1 contender, Ciryl Gane, for the vacant UFC heavyweight championship.

Jones pushed away the belt to have a better look at Gane 👀 #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/gDrGatyIxX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 3, 2023

At 11-1 in the UFC, with his lone loss coming to Francis Ngannou, Gane has knocked out two fan favorites in his short career, Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa. The Frenchman carries true heavyweight power with a fast-twitch physique built on clinical striking and cat-like reflexes that a heavyweight fighter shouldn’t possess. Despite both competitors’ victorious tactics, each believes the other has holes in their game.

The UFC 285 main event is loaded with questions from fans patiently waiting years for answers. Our friends over at FanDuel Sportsbook again set razor-thin lines, with Jones as the slight favorite to win the heavyweight championship. Let’s examine the odds and major prop bets for Saturday’s Jon Jones versus Ciryl Gane vacant title fight, plus a big prediction.

Ciryl Gane vs. Jon Jones Fight Info

UFC 285: Heavyweight Championship Main Event

Jon Jones (26-1-1 10 KOs, 6 Submissions)

vs.

Ciryl Gane (11-0-1 5 KOs, 3 Submissions)

Date: Saturday, March 4, 2023

Fight Time: Main card begins at 10 p.m. ET; main event approx. 12 a.m. ET

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Coverage: ESPN+ PPV

Jones vs. Gane Odds to Win

All UFC 285 odds, lines, and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline

Jon Jones: -166

-166 Ciryl Gane: +130

UFC 285 Jones vs. Gane Prop Bets

Method of victory

Jones by:

KO/TKO: +390

+390 Points/decision: +200

+200 Submission: +550

Gane by:

KO/TKO: +500

+500 Points/decision: +320

+320 Submission: +1300

Will the fight go the distance?

Yes : -122

: -122 No: -104

Over/under total rounds

OVER 4.5 : -158

: -158 UNDER 4.5: +124

Jones vs. Gane Prediction: UFC 285

UFC 285 prediction percentages courtesy of Tapology Fight Predictions.

Projected winner: Jones (60%)

Jones (60%) Projected method of victory: Decision (54%)

MMA fans haven’t seen Jon Jones compete in the octagon since a 2020 light heavyweight title defense against Dominick Reyes in which Bones pulled out a unanimous but controversial decision victory after a seven-month layoff.

As arguably the best MMA fighter of all time, Jones has a generational ability to mix striking and grappling, but observers have acknowledged a slip in Jon’s game noticed in his last two fights against Reyes and Thiago Santos. But despite not seeing Jon in the cage for quite some time, he has the experience, championship pedigree, and battle-tested IQ to pull off big wins.

In a way, Jones and Gane share similar attributes — they both like using their versatility and athletic backgrounds to dominate opponents and pick them apart. Nonetheless, if a powerful yet inexperienced wrestler like Ngannou could easily take down Gane, Jones has an excellent chance to do the same.

UFC 285 JONES vs. GANE PREDICTION: Jon Jones via decision (+180)

UFC 285 Betting Trends & Stats