Johnnie Walker Enters the Metaverse With VeeFriends Partnership

VeeFriends and the renowned Scotch Whiskey brand Johnnie Walker announced a partnership to offer an exclusive gift to select VeeFriends holders in addition to a special activation at VeeCon.

VeeFriends Gift Goat token holders will receive a Johnnie Walker Blue whiskey kit equipped with a custom-designed, limited edition Johnnie Walker Blue Label bottle and drinking accessories, per Johnnie Walker’s Twitter. There are only 555 Gift Goat tokens in circulation, and they grant holders 18 luxury gifting experiences curated by Gary Vaynerchuk over three years. Each experience comes with a physical item and an NFT.

VaynerNFT, Vaynerchuk’s consultancy that helps big brands plan, strategize, and execute NFT strategies, aided in bringing the partnership to fruition.

“Anybody that knows me knows that I grew up in the liquor industry. So if somebody told 22-year-old Gary that his NFT/IP project would be collaborating with the iconic Johnnie Walker Blue Bottle, he would’ve fallen off his chair,” Vaynerchuk said in a statement. “This is one of the most monumental days in my journey with VeeFriends, given where I started my career, to see this collaboration come to life with such flawless execution. I’m so excited for the individuals that hold the gift goat NFT and for Johnnie Walker, the brand, to be embarking strategically and thoughtfully into the Web3 space.”

Johnnie Walker’s parent company, DIAGEO, is eager to grow its Web3 initiatives and offer experiences for people to enjoy spirits in virtual spaces, so this partnership couldn’t have come at a better time. During VeeCon, from May 19-22, Johnnie Walker will host an exclusive IRL experience to commemorate the partnership. Sophie Kelly, senior vice president of whiskies at DIAGEO North America, said in a statement that customers could expect to see more from DIAGEO on the Web3 front following this experience.

This new partnership with Johnnie Walker comes after VeeFriends dropped its second big NFT collection last month. Aside from the latest drop, Vaynerchuk is weeks away from hosting VeeCon in Minneapolis, and the inaugural super-conference is exclusive to VeeFriends Series 1 NFT holders. It aims to bring together NFT enthusiasts, stakeholders, and pop culture leaders championing the Web3 community.