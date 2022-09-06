“I was honored to be a part of Ronnie Fieg’s brilliant idea to do a Kith collection that will benefit CUNY and my alma mater, Queens College,” the iconic comedian tells Boardroom.

Channeling his profound connections to the City University of New York (CUNY), comedian Jerry Seinfeld turned heads Tuesday as the surprise face of the 2022 Fall Collection from Kith, the storied fashion brand famous for its expert tailoring and high-quality fabrics, in a shoot photographed by portrait specialist Mark Seliger.

A select few sweats, varsity jackets, and hoodies are splashed with images of various collegiate athletic programs and the crest of Queen’s College, where Seinfeld graduated in 1976 with a degree in communications and theater. Other outerwear pieces include floral and paisley patterns with both earthy tones and rich blues.

As Jerry Seinfeld told Boardroom on the occasion, “I was honored to be a part of Ronnie Fieg’s brilliant idea to do a Kith collection that will benefit CUNY and my alma mater, Queens College. Shooting these pics with Ronnie and my friend Mark Seliger was just plain fun all day.”

The New York-based fashion and footwear brand worked alongside Russell Athletic on this collection and the capsule is a part of Kith’s Classics Program, which also highlights pieces bearing Brooklyn College’s imagery and logo. As for headgear, Kith tapped New Era to help design a number of matching caps.

A devout New York Mets fan, Seinfeld is seen sporting two different team caps as part of the Fall 2022 Collection’s official rollout. Another standout features the Statue of Liberty perched in the middle of a black cap featuring “NY to the World” etched in white.

In addition to the collection, Kith also pledged $25,000 to both Queens College and Brooklyn College to help both schools “further their education initiatives within various departments.”

This collab runs deeper than Seinfeld’s Big Apple roots — and subsequently, where his decades-long reign in entertainment began. Likewise a New York native, Kith founder Ronnie Fieg was born and raised in Jamaica, Queens, so the convergence of the two feels just about inevitable.

Students from both CUNY schools will get early access to the drop, while the Fall 2022 line gets its grand debut in Kith stores and online on Friday, Sept. 9.

