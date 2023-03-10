Jenson Button, the 2009 Formula 1 world champion with Brawn GP, is attempting a Benjamin Buttonesque comeback into major professional motorsports by signing a three-race NASCAR contract.

The 43-year-old inked deal with Rick Ware Racing to drive the Mobil 1 Ford Mustang in three F1-style street course races. The Jenson Button NASCAR era begins on March 26 in Austin at the Circuit of the Americas — home to F1’s United States Grand Prix — followed by the first-ever Chicago Street Race on July 2 and concluding at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course on Aug. 2.

“I love that challenge of driving new things,” Button said on the heels of the news. “The most important thing for me is to enjoy it.”

Since retiring from F1 in 2017 after a 17-year career, Button won 2018 Super GT Championship and competed in the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans. While admitting that Formula 1 drivers initially struggle when switching over to stock cars, getting a three-race contract ensures that he’ll have some time to get up to speed before he decides on next steps behind the wheel.

Button plans to participate anew in the 24 Hours of Le Mans later this year, where he’ll drive a next-gen NASCAR-modified Chevrolet Camaro.

Button won 15 Grand Prix during his F1 career, taking six of the first seven races in 2009 en route to his lone driver’s title. While he’s now 14 years past his glory days at the pinnacle of global motorsports, the ever-popular Button’s battle against Father Time will come in familiar terrain as a road course specialist. Who knows? If things go right, perhaps he’ll have a successful second act turning left.