Entertainment January 3, 2023
Randall Williams
Randall Williams

Janet Jackson Implements #MeToo Checks Ahead of 2023 World Tour

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Janet Jackson attends the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
The Velvet Rope icon will be taking her talents back on the road – but not before she takes the necessary steps to ensure safety for her tour staff and crew.

As Janet Jackson prepares for her Together Again World Tour alongside rapper Ludacris, the Gary, IN native will reportedly place a “#MeToo check” for crew members. The checks will be applied to backup dancers, crew, bandmates and other staff members in an effort to isolate members who could be troublesome on the tour.

“Janet is taking a leaf out of Beyonce’s book and is implementing #MeToo checks as she prepares for her Together Again tour,” a source told the Daily Mail. “It’s not cheap to do but for Janet and those close to her, creating a safe and kind work environment is more important than profits.”

The aforementioned source continued, “Janet is determined everyone working on the tour can be completely comfortable and that they are in a safe environment.”

Beyoncé issued a similar checking system earlier this year to ensure the tour is “a safe and friendly work environment,” according to The Sun. She will also provide her crew with access to mental health resources throughout the tour.

Jackson’s tour will kick off on April 14 in Hollywood, Florida and will have 33 stops before closing in Seattle, WA in June. She originally announced the tour in an Instagram video in December saying, “you guys, I miss you so much. I am so excited to see you. You guys have no idea, I’ve missed you so much, so much, and I can’t wait to be with you. I’m so excited.”

Until the covid-19 pandemic, Jackson had toured for five consecutive years from 2015-2019 (the Unbreakable World Tour, State of the World Tour, Janet Jackson: A Special 30th Anniversary Celebration of Rhythm Nation). The Together Again tour is named after her No. 1 single of the same name that released alongside her album The Velvet Rope in 1997.

Tickets are available for purchase now on janetjackson.com. Secure your seats while you can!

Randall Williams
Randall Williams is a Staff Writer covering sports business and music for Boardroom. Before joining the team, he previously worked for Sportico, Andscape and Bloomberg. His byline has also been syndicated in the Boston Globe and Time Magazine. Williams' notable profile features he has written include NFL Executive VP Troy Vincent, Dreamville co-founder Ibrahim Hamad, BMX biker Nigel Sylvester and both Shedeur and Shilo Sanders. Randall, a graduate of "The Real HU" - Hampton University - is most proud of scooping Howard University joining Jordan Brand nearly three months before the official announcement.