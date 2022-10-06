Jamal Crawford Joins TNT and NBA TV as Analyst

Jamal Crawford played 20 years in the NBA and is staying in the game as an analyst. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Jamal Crawford will appear regularly on NBA on TNT Tuesday broadcasts and NBA GameTime during the 2022-23 season.

After a 20-year NBA career with three Sixth Man of the Year awards, Jamal Crawford is joining Warner Bros. Discovery as an analyst for the NBA on TNT and NBA TV, the company announced Thursday.

Crawford will replace Dwyane Wade as a studio analyst for the NBA on TNT Tuesday alongside Adam Lefkoe, Shaquille O’Neal and Candace Parker when the weekly show makes its season debut in January.

Beginning on Oct. 27, he’ll feature regularly on NBA TV Center Court, a weekly national game broadcast on NBA TV with unique camera angles, advanced analytics, and social media integration. He’ll also regularly appear on NBA TV’s signature studio show NBA GameTime beginning on opening night, Oct. 18.

The 42-year-old made a strong impression as a guest TNT NBA analyst and was a regular contributor alongside Quentin Richardson on NBA Hooper Vision on NBA League Pass, which Boardroom profiled in March. The league announced last season that former NBA star and fellow Seattle native Nate Robinson would replace Crawford on Hooper Vision.

Crawford holds the NBA record for the most four-point plays with 55, is the oldest player in league history with a 50-point game, and is the only player ever to accomplish that feat with four different franchises. His pro-am league Crawsover in Seattle is one of the biggest summer basketball tournaments in the world and he’ll no doubt remain a must-follow on Twitter as he expands his analyst role to the national stage.

