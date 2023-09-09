Boardroom NIL Report Card: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe

The NIL deals for Jalen Milroe are expected to flood in. Boardroom breaks down the current portfolio for the Alabama QB1.

It pays to be QB1 for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Literally.

It wasn’t a foregone conclusion that Jalen Milroe was going to start for Bama in 2023. Even so, a couple of companies viewed Milroe through a long-term lens, not waiting for the official word from Nick Saban before signing the QB to name, image, & likeness (NIL) deals.

That confirmation would eventually come when Milroe trotted out under center in the Crimson Tide’s first game of the season, and in turn, his annual NIL valuation immediately doubled. Should he hold onto the starting job throughout the season, more partnerships are sure to follow.

With his portfolio far from complete, let’s break down where Jalen Milroe currently stands in the NIL world.

Jalen Milroe NIL Market Value

All data via On3.com’s NIL rankings as of Sept. 6, 2023.

College Football NIL rank: 130

Overall NIL 100 rank: N/R

Annual Valuation: $358,000

10-week High: $358,000

10-week Low: $165,000

Total Social Media Followers: 109,000 (97K on IG, 12.4K on X)

The above monetary figures are via On3’s NIL Valuation, a proprietary algorithm that “establishes the overall NIL market and projected 12-month growth rate by measuring two categories, Brand Value Index and Roster Value Index.”

“While the algorithm includes deal data, it does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals athletes have completed to date, nor does it set an athlete’s NIL valuation for their entire career.”

Notable Jalen Milroe NIL Deals

Beats by Dre

We’ve written about the inaugural “Beats Elite” class before, as it features names such as USC’s Caleb Williams, Texas’ Quinn Ewers, and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders. Add Milroe to that list.

Beats took a gamble in tabbing Milroe as one of its 15 players for the class, considering he wasn’t named the starter until kickoff in Week 1.

Rhoback

Speaking of a gamble, Rhoback took an even bigger swing on Milroe a year ago.

The company signed Milroe to an NIL deal in 2022 when he was still backing up Panthers QB Bryce Young. It wasn’t even a guarantee that Milroe would earn the backup spot, let alone eventually become the starter for 2023, so credit Rhoback for its foresight.