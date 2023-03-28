About Boardroom

Endorsements March 28, 2023
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung

Jalen Green is Fueled by Liquid Death

Basketball player Jalen Green looking upward to his right with his eyes closed while drinking a can of Liquid Death water in his right hand with a basketball cradled by his side under his left arm
Images courtesy of Liquid Death
The Houston Rockets phenom is the latest athlete to sign on with the canned water brand as part of a collaboration that includes a custom basketball you won’t soon forget.

Liquid Death just got a fresh infusion of Rocket power.

The viral canned water brand officially named Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green its newest endorser and investor Tuesday, debuting a collaboration that included a limited-edition basketball that won’t have anyone confusing it with something straight out of Tiffany & Co.

See for yourself:

The 21-year-old Green, who was selected No. 2 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, helped Liquid Death create Liquid Death Hoop Head, a ball that makes it look like you’re hooping with an actual severed head. The $125 ball, designed by Will Carsola, the creator of Adult Swim’s Mr. Pickles, allows ballers on a certain kind of aesthetic wavelength to kill it on the court in a whole new way with a full-court assist from Liquid Death.

The deal marks another endorsement deal for Green’s already-impressive portfolio, adding to a list that includes brands like Adidas, Google, Coinbase, Coin Cloud, and Paco Rabanne.

Unconventional marketing strategies like this have helped the canned water company — whose slogan is “Murder Your Thirst” and is packaged in beer-style cans — become one of the fastest-growing non-alcoholic beverage brands of all time.

Images courtesy of Liquid Death

Liquid Death announced a $70 million Series D funding round in October that values its business at $700 million. An estimated $130 million in 2022 revenue helped matters, as well as funding directly from Live Nation, which supplies the drink at its concert venues around the world. Science Ventures led the most recent Liquid Death funding round, with a slew of other celebrity investors tagging along inlcuding current and former pro athletes like skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward, comedians Whitney Cummings and Tom Segura and (reportedly) members of Swedish House Mafia.

Liquid DeathNBAbasketballHouston RocketsJalen GreenEndorsements
Shlomo Sprung is a Senior Staff Writer at Boardroom. He has more than a decade of experience in journalism, with past work appearing in Forbes, MLB.com, Awful Announcing, and The Sporting News. He graduated from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism in 2011, and his Twitter and Spotify addictions are well under control. Just ask him.