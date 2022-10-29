About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Sports October 29, 2022
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Odds & Prop Bets

Esther Lin/Showtime
Get set for a YouTuber and an MMA legend duking it out in Glendale with the latest Paul vs. Silva odds and props from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Folks, build a wall around your hearts, because 47-year-old mixed martial arts icon Anderson Silva is lacing up the boxing gloves again. This time, the much younger man in the opposite corner is none other than Jake Paul, the YouTuber-turned-prize fighter who’s undefeated as a professional pugilist, but has yet to face a striker as accomplished as Brazil’s beloved Spider, who experienced a record-setting title reign as UFC middleweight champion from 2006 to 2013, the longest in any weight division in the promotion’s history.

We honestly don’t know how to feel about this one, or how we’ll react if Paul preserves the donut in his win-loss record in any sort of graphic fashion. But it’s a fistfight and it’s hyped to the gills, people — we’ll be watching.

With that in mind, let’s check out the latest Paul vs. Silva odds and curated prop bets courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Click here to read Boardroom’s purse and prize money overview for Silva vs. Paul.

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Odds to Win

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 28.

Moneyline (2-way)

Paul: -230
Silva: +182

Moneyline (3-way)

Paul: -210
Silva: +190
Draw: +1400

Silva vs. Paul Prop Bets

Method of victory

Silva by KO/TKO: +310
Silva by points/decision: +650

Paul by KO/TKO: +185
Paul by points/decision: +180

Will the fight go the distance?

YES: +120

NO: -154

To be knocked down

Jake Paul: +116

Anderson Silva: +144

Round betting

Anderson Silva to win in…

Round 1-2: +1600
Round 3-4: +1200
Round 5-6: +1200
Round 7-8: +1400

Jake Paul to win in…

Round 1-2: +1100
Round 3-4: +800
Round 5-6: +800
Round 7-8: +950

Read More:

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.