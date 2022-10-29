Get set for a YouTuber and an MMA legend duking it out in Glendale with the latest Paul vs. Silva odds and props from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Folks, build a wall around your hearts, because 47-year-old mixed martial arts icon Anderson Silva is lacing up the boxing gloves again. This time, the much younger man in the opposite corner is none other than Jake Paul, the YouTuber-turned-prize fighter who’s undefeated as a professional pugilist, but has yet to face a striker as accomplished as Brazil’s beloved Spider, who experienced a record-setting title reign as UFC middleweight champion from 2006 to 2013, the longest in any weight division in the promotion’s history.
We honestly don’t know how to feel about this one, or how we’ll react if Paul preserves the donut in his win-loss record in any sort of graphic fashion. But it’s a fistfight and it’s hyped to the gills, people — we’ll be watching.
With that in mind, let’s check out the latest Paul vs. Silva odds and curated prop bets courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Click here to read Boardroom’s purse and prize money overview for Silva vs. Paul.
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Odds to Win
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 28.
Moneyline (2-way)
Paul: -230
Silva: +182
Moneyline (3-way)
Paul: -210
Silva: +190
Draw: +1400
Silva vs. Paul Prop Bets
Method of victory
Silva by KO/TKO: +310
Silva by points/decision: +650
Paul by KO/TKO: +185
Paul by points/decision: +180
Will the fight go the distance?
YES: +120
NO: -154
To be knocked down
Jake Paul: +116
Anderson Silva: +144
Round betting
Anderson Silva to win in…
Round 1-2: +1600
Round 3-4: +1200
Round 5-6: +1200
Round 7-8: +1400
Jake Paul to win in…
Round 1-2: +1100
Round 3-4: +800
Round 5-6: +800
Round 7-8: +950
