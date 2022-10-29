Get set for a YouTuber and an MMA legend duking it out in Glendale with the latest Paul vs. Silva odds and props from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Folks, build a wall around your hearts, because 47-year-old mixed martial arts icon Anderson Silva is lacing up the boxing gloves again. This time, the much younger man in the opposite corner is none other than Jake Paul, the YouTuber-turned-prize fighter who’s undefeated as a professional pugilist, but has yet to face a striker as accomplished as Brazil’s beloved Spider, who experienced a record-setting title reign as UFC middleweight champion from 2006 to 2013, the longest in any weight division in the promotion’s history.

We honestly don’t know how to feel about this one, or how we’ll react if Paul preserves the donut in his win-loss record in any sort of graphic fashion. But it’s a fistfight and it’s hyped to the gills, people — we’ll be watching.

With that in mind, let’s check out the latest Paul vs. Silva odds and curated prop bets courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Click here to read Boardroom’s purse and prize money overview for Silva vs. Paul.

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Odds to Win

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 28.

Moneyline (2-way)

Paul: -230

Silva: +182

Moneyline (3-way)

Paul: -210

Silva: +190

Draw: +1400

Silva vs. Paul Prop Bets

Method of victory

Silva by KO/TKO: +310

Silva by points/decision: +650

Paul by KO/TKO: +185

Paul by points/decision: +180

Will the fight go the distance?

YES: +120

NO: -154

To be knocked down

Jake Paul: +116

Anderson Silva: +144

Round betting

Anderson Silva to win in…

Round 1-2: +1600

Round 3-4: +1200

Round 5-6: +1200

Round 7-8: +1400

Jake Paul to win in…

Round 1-2: +1100

Round 3-4: +800

Round 5-6: +800

Round 7-8: +950

Read More: