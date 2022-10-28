Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Prize Money & Payouts

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva pose together during a presser ahead of this weekend's fight. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

An undefeated Jake “The Problem Child” Paul and UFC legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva are squaring off in an eight-round boxing match where millions of dollars are up for grabs for both fighters.

Boxing’s bad boy is about to make even more bank — win or lose.

We’re talking millions in prize money and pay-per-view payouts simply for stepping into the ring with former UFC middleweight champion and all-time MMA great Anderson Silva, who will also walk away with quite the bag himself.

The eight-round cruiserweight match is the main event during an evening of combat sports entertainment before a packed crowd inside the Desert Diamond Arena just outside of Phoenix. The event, made possible through Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), will be available on SHOWTIME PPV for $59.99.

The undercard also packs a punch, most notably a matchup between former NFL Pro Bowler Le’Veon Bell taking on MMA fighter Uriah Hall.

But the headliner of Paul vs. Silva will surely see the most eyes come Saturday night — and both boxers are betting on it, as part of their payouts is reportedly tied to PPV sales.

Let’s have a look at all the money each fighter could make come Saturday.

Paul vs. Silva Prize Purse

You don’t need to watch the fight to realize that both Paul and Silva will walk away as winners — with stacks of cash.

According to multiple reports, Paul stands to profit the most from the fight, earning an estimated $5 million total when guaranteed purse payouts and PPV sales are factored in. Silva, on the other hand, is anticipated to walk away with around $1.5 million total.

Here’s a look at the full totals, according to TotalSportal.com:

Fighter Guaranteed Purse Share of PPV Revenue Jake Paul $1.5M 65% Anderson Silva $500K 35%

This will be a big payday for Silva, who in his earlier fights took home around $500K each, but earned none of the PPV sales.

Paul, on the other hand, is just continuing to add to his boxing bankroll. In five professional fights, the Youtube sensation-turned-boxer has made more than $15 million in estimated earnings from guaranteed prize money and PPV sales.

But remember, Paul has plenty of money, to begin with, meaning the payday may not be his main driver here.

Perhaps it’s preserving his undefeated streak, or perhaps he’s simply looking for a tune-up to an even bigger fight — one where Paul can finally get the respect he thinks he deserves from the boxing community.

So who will win in Paul vs. Silva?

The Winner Will Be…

On the surface, the matchup appears a bit off-kilter.

Paul (5-0, 4 KO) is fresh, nearly a year removed from knocking out Tyron Woodley. The 25-year-old should’ve had another fight under his belt, but both bouts against Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. simply never came to fruition.

Needless to say, he’s hungry.

Silva (3-1, 2 KO), on the other hand, was one of the MMA’s best pound-for-pound fighters during his prime from 2006-13 but is now enjoying life after MMA. The 47-year-old is fresh off a big split-decision victory over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., making him Paul’s most formidable foe to date.

If age is the primary judge, then Paul is the clear favorite. If experience in combat sports is the metric, Silva surely secures the W.

Oddsmakers, however, are handing Paul a slight edge.

Fanduel Sportsbook puts Paul as the moneyline favorite (-190) and Silva as the underdog (+152). When it comes to the method of victory, both fighters are sporting similar odds — +260 for a knockout or technical knockout, while the odds of Paul winning by decision are +160 versus +600 for Silva.

Lastly, oddsmakers have the total rounds of the fight at 6.5 — the over returning -126 odds with the under at -102.

So who’s going to win it all?

If Paul’s previous fights are any indication, expect the “Problem Child” to go for the knockout. If Silva’s sustained success shows us anything, don’t be surprised if it’s the “Spider” who has his hands up at the end of the night.

