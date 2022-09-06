Jake Paul Set to Face UFC Legend Anderson Silva

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva will take place on Oct. 29, marking the first time in two years that Silva has boxed.

Jake Paul has found his next opponent — and it might be his most difficult yet.

The YouTube sensation-turned-boxer announced Tuesday that he’ll take on UFC legend Anderson Silva in a boxing match on Oct. 29 in Phoenix.

Though Silva hasn’t boxed since Oct. 2020, the 47-year-old is one of UFC’s most prominent champs, and he also holds the record for most consecutive victories ever in the promotion.

Meanwhile Paul, who currently sits at 5-0 professionally, had his most recent fight canceled in August after opponent Tommy Fury withdrew and replacement Hasim Rahman Jr. couldn’t meet necessary weight.

Paul has experience going up against UFC fighters — namely Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley — both of whom he defeated by TKO.

Silva’s known for being one of MMA’s best pound-for-pound fighters during his prime from 2006-13, and boasts a 3-1 record as a boxer.

“It’s an honor to have the opportunity to share the ring with the greatest UFC striker of all time,” Paul said in a statement. “On Sat., Oct. 29, I will walk humbly into the ring, touch gloves with a living legend and do my best to exterminate ‘The Spider.'”

Paul’s endeavor from YouTube star to boxer is rather unconventional — but he’s bringing a new flavor, new style, and more money to boxing.

“Jake Paul continues to take on challenges that other professional fighters at his experience level and popularity never have,” said Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions, in a statement.

Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions organized the first-ever women’s main event at Madison Square Garden, featuring Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor in April 2022.

Forbes estimated that Paul brought in roughly $40 million in 2021 alone, and the 25-year-old is likely far from done. But his perfect record is on the line with his next one.