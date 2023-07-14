This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

Lock in for Vondrousova vs. Jabeur with a big 2023 women's Wimbledon final prediction and the latest odds and betting insights.

Wimbledon 2023 is set to conclude on Saturday, July 15, with an exciting women’s final matchup between Marketa Vondrousova and No. 6 Ons Jabeur.

Someone is earning their first career Grand Slam tournament title on Saturday as neither one of these two has hoisted a trophy before. Vondrousova defeated Elina Svitolina in two sets in the semifinals, while Jabeur took out No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in a three-set thriller to reach this spot.

Get set for Saturday's Wimbledon women's final with our big Jabeur vs. Vondrousova prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights.

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Ons Jabeur Wimbledon Schedule & Info

2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Final

Marketa Vondrousova vs. No. 6 Ons Jabeur

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Start Time: TBD

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Women’s Wimbledon Final Odds & Set Betting

Moneyline: Vondrousova: (+180) | Jabeur: (-220)

Vondrousova: (+180) | Jabeur: (-220) To Win 1st Set: Vondrousova: (+150) | Jabeur: (-186)

Vondrousova: (+150) | Jabeur: (-186) Set Betting: Vondrousova: 2-0 (+410) | 2-1 (+400)

Vondrousova: 2-0 (+410) | 2-1 (+400) Set Betting: Jabeur: 2-0 (+115) | 2-1 (+170)

Vondrousova vs. Jabeur Head-to-Head Stats & Betting Trends

– Vondrousova and Jabeur have split their six all-time head-to-head matchups.

– Vondrousova defeated Jabeur in two sets in the most recent matchup in March.

– Vondrousova had never reached the Wimbledon finals prior to 2023.

– Jabeur had reached the Wimbledon final once prior to 2023, which was in 2022.

– Vondrousova defeated Elina Svitolina in two sets in Wimbledon 2023′ semifinals.

– Jabeur defeated No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in three sets in Wimbledon 2023’s semifinals.

Jabeur vs. Vondrousova vs. Prediction & Pick: Wimbledon Women’s Final

The rise of Vondrousova is hard to overlook at this point. The 24-year-old tennis pro entered this tournament with only one appearance past the fourth round of a Grand Slam event in her young career. That hasn’t mattered as she has defeated four ranked opponents and only dropped two sets.

She faces another tough task on Saturday morning. Jabeur reached the Wimbledon finals last year before falling to Elena Rybakina in a devastating three-set match. The veteran gets another chance to be on the right side of history and enters with an impressive 70-22 career record on grass courts.

I’m going to back an upset here, though, due to the fact that Vondrousova has already taken down Jabeur twice in 2023. She earned a three-set victory in the Australian Open and a two-set victory at the Indian Wells Masters. Look for the pro out of the Czech Republic to finish what is an amazing run.

WIMBLEDON CHAMPIONSHIP PREDICTION: Marketa Vondrousova

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Ons Jabeur Best Bet

Putting a small wager on Vondrousova to come out on top is a great option, but backing more than 21 total games to be played is an even better one. After all, each of the last four matchups between Vondrousova and Jabeur has needed at least 22 games to determine a victor. This is a bet that has cashed in three of Jabeur’s five Wimbledon matches as well. Root for a close showdown on Saturday.

WOMEN’S WIMBLEDON FINAL BEST BET: Over 21.5 Total Match Games (-124)

— Larry Rupp