Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire Prediction & Picks

Get ready for boxing’s unified bantamweight championship with the latest Inoue vs. Donaire prediction, odds, and picks via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire 2 Date, Time, & How to Watch

Naoya Inoue (22-0, 19 KOs) vs. Nonito Donaire (42-6, 28 KOs)

Unified bantamweight championship

Date: Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Fight Time: Main card begins 5:30 a.m. ET, ring walks expected around 8 a.m. ET.

Venue: Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan

US Broadcast: ESPN+

The next fight on the June boxing calendar is a rematch of ESPN’s 2019 Fight of the Year, and it will be a champion-versus-champion title unification match in the bantamweight (118-pound) division. Naoya Inoue enters the bout as the WBA (Super), IBF, and The Ring bantamweight champion, while Nonito Donaire holds the WBC bantamweight title.

Nonito Donaire vs. Naoya Inoue Purse

Inoue is set for the biggest payout of the two. The guaranteed purse will be divided at $350,000 for Inoue and $125,000 for Donaire. Inoue also gets the bigger share of the PPV payout, at 60% to Donaire’s 40%.

Donaire vs. Inoue Tale of the Tape

Name: Naoya Inoue — Nonito Donaire

Country: Japan — Philippines

Age: 29 — 39

Height: 5-foot-4 — 5-foot-6

Reach: 67″ — 68″

Stance: Southpaw— Orthodox

Record: 22-0 –– 42-6

Inoue vs. Donaire Odds & Betting Info

Moneyline:

Naoya Inoue: -550

Nonito Donaire: +350

Method of Victory:

Inoue by KO/TKO: -185

Inoue by Points: +380

Donaire by KO/TKO: +600

Donaire by Points: +800

Draw: +2600

These odds reflect how competitive the first matchup was between these two. Inoue won that meeting, but he didn’t look the part of a -1000 favorite, and accordingly, the odds are significantly closer this time.

Inoue vs. Donaire Prediction

I’m not sold that the odds should have moved to be this close. Since the first meeting, Inoue has won three straight by KO/TKO, compared to two by Donaire, and Inoue’s win over Jason Moloney represents the win over the highest-ranked opponent between the two.

We also need to take age into consideration here. The first time they fought, Inoue was 26 years old and Donaire was 36. Now, Inoue is still firmly in his prime at 29, while Donaire is 39. Losing the first fight and now pushing 40, I don’t have much faith in Donaire being up to the challenge. Look for this one to end more decisively than the first meeting.

Bet Inoue to win by KO/TKO (-185).

— Jason Schandl

