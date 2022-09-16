What does NBA referee salary structure look like? Things could change after their most recent collective bargaining agreement — let’s go deeper on where things stand.

On Thursday, the NBA and National Basketball Referees Association agreed to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement that will run through the summer of 2029. Details in the new deal won’t be made public, per the league’s policy.

The NBRA ratifies 7-year contract with the NBA and is pleased with the outcome of the negotiations. pic.twitter.com/22NHS6SFn6 — NBA Referees (@OfficialNBARefs) September 15, 2022

The league wants peace between the refs and its players, something that’s become an issue, particularly in recent years; Golden State Warriors four-time All-Star Draymond Green went as far as to say that refs are “ruining the game” back in 2018.

But consider this: There are more than 1,700 regular-season games and 160 playoff games. These professionals have an extremely rigorous travel schedule, the tiniest room for error, and deal with constant berating from fans and players alike. That got us thinking: How much do NBA refs make, anyway?

Simply put, it isn’t as easy as it may look — let’s examine where NBA referee salary standards stood before the new agreement.

NBA Referee Salary Overview

Like most jobs in America, an NBA referee’s salary is based on both seniority and performance.

Entry-level referees’ compensation begins at $600 per game or roughly $250,000 per year .

or roughly . Seasoned or professional referees earn $3,500 per game or up to $550,000 annually .

or up to . Additional compensation could also be included, should an official land a playoff game — they can earn between $800 and $5,000 per postseason game.

Every official is different, but use Sean Corbin as an example: He reportedly earns $7,000 per game and $29,000 for each semifinal and NBA Finals game. In the big picture, let’s take a look at the list and how long each has been on the big stage in the Association.

Highest-Paid Officials in the NBA ($550,000):