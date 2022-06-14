Draymond Green Seeks to Round out His Game with “The Sessions”

Draymond Green is known for his fiery temper. The Golden State star has had a particularly tumultuous Finals series, where he’s fouled out of three out of five games in the Warriors’ quest for the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Off the court, Green has been expanding his footprint in the media space and his newest venture will drop on Prime Video on June 17. Green will sit down with two modern healers – Deepak Chopra and Devi Brown for The Sessions: Draymond Green. In the doc, produced by Gotham Chopra, Tom Brady, and Michael Strahan’s Religion of Sports, Green seeks to calm his mind with a combination of meditation and mindfulness in his ongoing quest to improve his mental health.

Paige Bueckers Gets Comfortable with Crocs

Paige Bueckers is staying busy this off-season. The UConn standout was seen courtside with teammate Azzi Fudd at the Celtics/Warriors game last week, chopping it up with Steph Curry in the postgame. Now, Bueckers announced her newest NIL deal, linking with Crocs. This isn’t Crocs’ first foray into the college game – the company announced a partnership with Oregon‘s Sedona Prince just last week. The former Player of the Year also has deals with StockX, Gatorade, and Cash App.

Russell Westbrook & OBJ Dip into Magic Spoon’s $85M Series B

Magic Spoon is looking to upgrade your cereal game. The company, which claims to make a healthier cereal alternative, closed an $85 million Series B and scored a deal that will bring it to the shelves at your local Target store. The round was led by HighPost Capital and attracted a deep bench of investors including Nas, Shakira, Russell Westbrook, and Odell Beckham Jr., and brings the company’s total fundraising efforts to $100 million.

Pharrell’s Something in the Water Festival Finds Streaming Home with Prime

This weekend, Pharrell Williams’ festival brainchild will be reborn. The Something in the Water Festival is heading to Washington, DC, claiming its new home and bringing people together for the first time since 2019. The star-studded lineup includes Justin Timberlake, SZA, J. Balvin, and Lil Baby. Now, you don’t have to miss out on the action even if you can’t make it to the nation’s capital. Prime announced that it will stream the festival — making it available to everyone, everywhere. The move represents Prime’s revived investment in broadcasting live shows, as evidenced by their partnership with Tyler, the Creator, who will also be making an appearance in this year’s lineup.

WWE Takes Home Top NIL Award and Taps in Second Class of “Next in Line” Athletes

This week some of college sports’ biggest stars are gathering in Atlanta for the first-ever NIL Summit. Last night, The Action Network’s Darren Rovell hosted the first annual awards. The WWE took home the Brand of the Year honor for its “Next in Line” program, which brought on a number of athletes for its inaugural class that included NIL standouts Hanna and Haley Cavinder, as well as Olympic champion wrestler Gable Steveson. Yesterday, the WWE revealed its second cohort, tapping 15 athletes from 14 schools. Boardroom broke down all the details for the second class.

G League’s Scoot Henderson Inks Historic Deal with Puma

Scoot Henderson leaped into the G League, signing a two-year contract with Ignite after his junior year of high school. Along the way, the 18-year-old standout caught the attention of Puma. On Monday, the footwear giant announced that it had signed Henderson. The deal represents its largest contract for a non-draft eligible player, according to Shams Charania. Sources report that the deal is worth seven figures, with the potential to rise to eight pending conditional items. Henderson is projected to go in the top three of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Diddy Will Receive Lifetime Achievement Honor at BET Awards

It’s like Diddy once said, he ain’t goin’ nowhere. This year’s BET Awards will honor the mogul with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The artist formerly known as Puff Daddy will be recognized for his three-decade career that spans music, fashion, television, and business. Diddy recently announced the launch of LOVE RECORDS, and, this summer, plans to release his first album since 2006.